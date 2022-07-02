Can DeMarvin Leal be the Steelers next dependable defensive lineman?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Justin Layne

Position: Cornerback

Age: 24

Year: 4

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 192

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 83 2019

College: Michigan State

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

After three seasons of hanging around and playing special teams, Justin Layne finds himself on the bubble of the roster. With the Steelers having so many safeties that bring different attributes, they may be keeping less cornerbacks than in years past. If so, Justin Layne could be in a battle with James Pierre for a roster spot. But perhaps the Steelers want to keep more cornerbacks and Layne will find his way on the roster. Either way, it will be a very important preseason for the former third-round draft pick and his future in Pittsburgh.

DeMarvin Leal

Position: Defensive Tackle

Age: 22

Year: 1

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 290

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 84, 2022

College: Texas A&M

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Although the Steelers invest heavily on the defensive line through the NFL draft, it is not often that they do it in the first three rounds. Bringing some pedigree in his rookie season, DeMarvin Leal now has the luxury of not being pressed into action. With the Steeler signing Larry Ogunjobi following minicamp, Leal should be able to progress at a natural level according to his abilities and not the Steelers need. But in a position group where snaps are spread over a number of players, Leal should see the field right away in his rookie season. The only question is how much and how soon.

