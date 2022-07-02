Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Blame it on Canada

Another picture perfect day in my beautiful hometown that is just a little south of Detroit. In fact it is so beautiful that my northern neighbors will be celebrating this weekend. So nice of them to join in on the party we are throwing in honor of Canada’s birthday.

On Monday, the celebrations started with the annual Windsor Detroit Fireworks. I can honestly say that if you enjoy fireworks this would be worth the trip. The video gives you a feel but experiencing them in person, especially up close to literally feel the sound waves bounce off nearby buildings is worth the nuisance of the crowds.

This weekend every good Canadian will be at home bbq’ing something delicious. I am off to the store in a few minutes for a pork butt for tomorrow.

If you are reading this from your parents couch, your deck or even from work remember how lucky you are to live where you live and not in places that are literally the middle of a war zone for example... We are incredibly fortunate.

Enjoy your freedom folks.

