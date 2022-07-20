The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: The Steelers will win a playoff game in the 2022 season

Why it will happen: From the majority of Steelers fans perspective, this is the expectation going into every season. It’s not that anything shy of a Super Bowl will be a major disappointment, although some feel that way, the Steelers generally put themselves in a situation where they are in the mix every year. Rarely being eliminated from the postseason with any games left on the schedule, the Steelers are regulars at checking the first box and making the playoffs. Unfortunately, their last win in the postseason came in the 2016 season. While some would look at this as a reason to feel if the Steelers aren’t going to win a playoff game anytime soon, others would see it from the point of view they are due to breakthrough.

Why it won’t happen: In order to win a postseason game, a team must first qualify for the postseason. While it’s easier than years past with seven teams making the playoffs from each conference, the Steelers will still be overachieving simply by making the postseason based on their current odds when it comes to win totals. But even making the playoffs, almost half the teams are guaranteed to be eliminated without achieving a victory. In the 2021 season, with both number one seeds falling in the divisional round, more than half the teams did not win a postseason game as eight of the 14 went 0–1. The best way for a team to put themselves in a more favorable situation is to either win their division or be one of the top Wild Card teams. But even winning the division isn’t a guarantee as the last two times the Steelers have done so they have been one and done in the playoffs. So winning a playoff game is an extremely difficult task that only 18.75% of the NFL did last season.

Prediction: This is a difficult scenario, so I’m going to give the answer from two perspectives. As someone who had to stake their reputation on the question, or place an even-money wager, I would take the safe bet and would disagree with the scenario. There’s so many unknowns with the Steelers this year, such as the quarterback situation and an offensive line that has struggled the last few years. But coming at it from a fan perspective, I would agree with the scenario. This is what makes being a Steelers fan so great. This team has given its fan base hope that it could make a run in any given season. The biggest question is will they do it in 2022. With a defense at the top of the NFL, the Steelers definitely have the ability to make a postseason run. If a couple of things fall their way, such as scheduling matchups and injuries, the Steelers can beat anything on any given Sunday.

