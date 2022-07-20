Can Mitch Trubisky both start and finish the season as the Steelers starting quarterback?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Cameron Sutton

Position: Cornerback

Age: 27

Year: 6

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 188

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 94, 2017

College: Tennessee

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

While there is no doubt as to the roster status of Cam Sutton going into the 2022 NFL season, the biggest question is going to be his usage. Will Sutton once again see 93% of the defensive snaps like he did in 2021, only behind Terrell Edmunds? Or will Sutton be used more in the slot rather than on the outside with Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon both on the roster? When the Steelers aren’t in subpackage, will Sutton remain on the field? These are some pretty big questions that will work themselves out throughout training camp and the preseason. But when it comes to a spot on the roster, there’s no question.

Mitch Trubisky

Position: Quarterback

Age: 27

Year: 6

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 220

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 2, 2017 (Chicago Bears)

College: North Carolina

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

This is another case of the roster spot of a player not being in jeopardy but merely their usage for the season. The Steelers are very likely to have Mitchell Trubisky on the roster after signing him this offseason to a two-year deal, regardless of what they would be offered by another team. Before the start of training camp at the preseason, Trubisky would likely be the starter for the Steelers if one had to be named now. Will he hold that job throughout the process? Just as important as that question is, there is also the idea of ‘it’s not about who starts, but who finishes’. If Trubisky is the Steelers Week 1 starter quarterback, will he hold the job the entire season? You better get your popcorn ready to see how it all plays out.

