Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The War Room: Where do the Steelers rank in the AFC North in their talents’ performance?

Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, and Omar Khan, when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty examines the value the Steelers get in the first round of the NFL draft compared to the rest of the AFC North.

Rundown of the show:

Comparing the Steelers first-round draft success with the rest of the AFC North

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

The Steelers Curtain Call: The Conspiracies and Controversies of the Steelers offseason

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Daniel from State of the Steelers to talk offseason controversy and drama.

News and Notes

A look at offseason controversy and drama

Special Guest: Daniel from State of the Steelers

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Is there a home-field advantage when kicking in Pittsburgh?

Whether it be Heinz Field or Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh has been known to fool many a kicker over the years. Do the Steelers hold a decisive home-field advantage in the kicking department? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How the kicking numbers compare in Pittsburgh

What makes for a really poor draft class?

and more geeky numbers!

