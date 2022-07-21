There are a lot of questions swirling around the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the start of training camp next Tuesday, July 26th at Saint Vincent College. However, one question which needs an answer from the fan base is more of a prediction...

Which player will have a breakout season in 2022?

When it comes to a breakout season, the definition would be simple: A player who has a significant jump in production.

Production would obviously depend on position, but the term for breakout player/season still holds value to fans. Let’s take a look at the players nominated for such accolades...

Alex Highsmith

Can Highsmith become the Robin to T.J. Watt’s Batman? Fans have seen flashes of this from Highsmith, but nothing consistent.

Can Highsmith do what it takes to reach the next level of his game, mainly as a pass rusher? It’s the sack totals which could equate to Highsmith being the breakout player we all hope he will be in 2022.

Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth battled some nasty concussions in 2021, and also learning the NFL game on the fly. When Eric Ebron was lost for the season due to a knee injury, it was Freiermuth’s show. He didn’t disappoint, scoring 7 touchdowns, but can he take his game to the next level? Can he beat Heath Miller’s tight end record for touchdowns in a season by catching more than 8? 2022 could be a big year for the former Penn State product.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon finished the 2021 season with a bang, but everyone wants to know if he can pick up where he left off last season?

When you talk to those who covered him during his time with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, and they all talk about consistency. If Witherspoon can find that level of consistency he might just be here to stay in the Steel City.

Chase Claypool

Last, but certainly not least, Claypool is hoping to re-gain some of his rookie season magic in Year 3. His sophomore season was disappointing on many levels, but he didn’t get much help. With a new quarterback in the fold, will Claypool’s production ramp up, or will it continue to plateau? Have we seen the best of the former Notre Dame product? The fans have to hope that isn’t the case...

Okay, so now is when you voice your opinion. Sure, all four of these players could step up in a big way this season, but which will have the biggest year? Let us know by voting in the poll below, and also commenting in the comment section below.

