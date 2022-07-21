Does Derrek Tuszka provide the needed depth at outside linebacker?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Jordan Tucker

Position: Offensive tackle

Age: 23

Year: 1

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 340

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: North Carolina

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

Normally an unddrafted rookie free agent would get the ‘unlikely’ designation before training camp, but most Steelers fans know how much they like their UDFA linemen. While I don’t look for Jordan Tucker to come on so strong that the Steelers can’t leave him off the roster, I also can’t dismiss it as a possibility. Being the biggest player on the 90-man roster, Tucker does bring a size quality that could intrigue the Steelers much like when they took a shot on Alejandro Villanueva who wasn’t even playing offensive line. But this is getting the cart way before the horse as Jordan Tucker first must show he is an NFL-caliber player throughout training camp and the preseason. If he does, at least landing on the practice squad should become part of the scenario with him moving forward.

Derrek Tuszka

Position: Outside linebacker

Age: 26

Year: 3

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 246

Drafted: Round 7, Pick 254, 2020 (Denver Broncos)

College: North Dakota State

Roster Outlook: Likely

Analysis:

While some Steelers’ fans automatically want to dismiss reserve players who aren’t at an All-Pro level like the ones playing in front of them, Derrek Tuszka provided quality depth for the Steelers in 2021. Whether or not it was high enough quality for them and if there is a better option moving forward is the ultimate question. While Tuszka creates a baseline of what the Steelers want in a reserve outside linebacker, if others can pass that line then Tuszka could be out of a job. But coming into his third NFL season, Tuszka could also raise that line, which is ultimately good for the Steelers. Remember, last year the Steelers chose Jamir Jones over Quincy Roche, and then chose Derrek Tuszka over Jamir Jones. There’s something about Tuszka the Steelers like, so him landing on the 53-man roster again is likely.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.