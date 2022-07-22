Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Madden Misinformation

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the Conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the week’s hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, the guys fell victim to some Madden Misinformation. They talk to CBS photographer Scott Danka (@ScottDanka) who witnessed the Heinz Ketchup bottles come down from Acrisure Stadium. Kenny trades in his bachelor pad for celebrity dingers. And the Steelers fan who is putting their money where their heart is in Sin City.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Madden Misinformation

KDKA’s Scott Danka

Kenny’s Bachelor Pad

Cam’s Celebrity Softball

Long Live Charles Johnson

The bettor with a black and gold heart

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: 10 things Steelers fans should be excited for about training camp

The Steelers 2022 training camp is less than a week away, and the excitement continues to grow. So what are the 10 things to be most excited about when it comes to Steelers training camp? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis , and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio (minus one) as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Things to be excited about for training camp

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: Training Camp Preview, The Trenches

BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman previews the Steelers trenches on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

