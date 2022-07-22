Is Levi Wallace expected to be the Steelers top cornerback in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Tyler Vaughns

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 25

Year: 1

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 184

Drafted: UDFA, 2021 (Indianapolis Colts)

College: USC

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

Tyler Vaughns is one of several wide receivers who spent the 2021 season on the Steelers practice squad and is looking to catch on in 2022. The difference with Vaughns is he doesn’t bring any regular-season experience to the table like Anthony Miller and Steven Sims. Vaughn‘s was actually released from the Steelers practice squad at the very end of the season but signed back with the team on a Reserve/Future contract. While he will have every opportunity in training camp and the preseason, Vaughns has a lot of players to pass in order to land on the Steelers 53-man roster. His best bet is to land back with the practice squad if he doesn’t get picked up by another NFL team.

Levi Wallace

Position: Cornerback

Age: 27

Year: 5

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 179

Drafted: UDFA, 2018 (Buffalo Bills)

College: Alabama

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

During the 2022 offseason, the Steelers made two significant moves a the cornerback position. One move was that they retained Ahkello Witherspoon on a two-year deal. The other move was signing Levi Wallace away from the Buffalo Bills. Interestingly enough, Wallace and Witherspoon signed identical deals which were for two years at $8 million with $4 million being the base salary for 2023. But are the Steelers expecting identical results? While many look at Levi Wallace has a strong number two cornerback, he was the main guy in Buffalo at the end of the season after Tre’Davious White went down with a knee injury. Eager to show that he can be the main cornerback of the secondary, Wallace should get an opportunity to do so in Pittsburgh. His roster status is not in jeopardy, only his role and amount of playing time in the Steelers defense.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.