Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 22

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. It’s the last Friday Night Six Pack of the 2022 offseason as the Steelers report to training camp next week. In one word, describe the Steelers 2022 offseason (more words can be used to explain your choice).

2. When do you consider the Steelers offseason to be over? When they report to training camp? When the pads go on? The first preseason game? Or are you a purist and none of those things matter and it’s Week 1 of the regular season when it really goes from one season to another?

3. Ben Roethlisberger recently revealed that it was Art Rooney II that wanted him back in 2021 and general manager Kevin Colbert was ready to move on last season. Roethlisberger also said he would have been willing to come back again in 2022. When it comes to Roethlisberger’s departure, do you think he stayed too long, left too soon, or it was just the right timing for 2021 to be his last season?

4. There have been a number of teams introducing variations of the helmets they will wear for a game or two in 2022. If the Steelers were to do an alternative helmet, would you want it to be white, gold, or some other color?

5. The Steelers finished filling out their 90-man roster this week by adding another defensive tackle. More than likely the Steelers will make at least one move before their first preseason game. Just taking a shot in the dark, what position will the next addition to the Steelers roster be?

6. This past week in the United States we passed the midway point between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Since it’s now “the second half of the summer” for those who look at the two holidays being the book ends, do you have any big plans on the horizon before the fall?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

