Looking at NFL salary cap space before training camps begin

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and with most teams preparing to report to training camp next week, if they haven’t yet, it is never a bad idea to look at the salary cap numbers before the real news begins.

Every team is cap compliant, but there is vast difference between those who have enough money to make moves, and those who are just trying to stay afloat for the 2022 season in hopes of an elevated cap number in 2023.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated just took a look at the cap space remaining for teams, and listed it by those who have the most space, and those with the least.

Let’s start with those who have the most cap space available:

With camps opening, here are the teams with the most cap space left ...



1) Browns $48.02M

2) Cowboys $21.90M

3) Panthers $20.61M

4) Bears $17.93M

5) Packers $16.84M

6) Raiders $16.51M

7) Seahawks $15.88M

8) Vikings $15.64M

9) Bengals $15.03M

10) Steelers $14.05M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 20, 2022

Now for those teams with the least amount of cap space:

And here are the 10 teams tightest to the cap ...



1) Ravens $732K

2) Patriots $1.27M

3) 49ers $4.38M

4) Giants $4.96M

5) Bills $5.23M

6) Rams $7.24M

7) Texans $7.29M

8) Jaguars $7.30M

9) Eagles $8.79M

10) Jets $8.91M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 20, 2022

It is important to note teams have to carry a certain amount of salary cap space to get them through the season. They have to have money to pay their practice squad players, injuries and even to add to the roster if they have a rash of injuries.

If you are like me, you see the Baltimore Ravens have only $732 thousand dollars in cap space remaining, and the average number teams have to carry for the aforementioned needs is roughly $13 million dollars. What will they do? They’ll have to restructure contracts and/or cut players with inflated salaries.

This is yet another example of how although the offseason is coming to an end, many teams still have tough decisions to make as they finalize their 53-man rosters in just a couple months.

The Steelers are in a good spot, as it pertains to salary cap space, and any unused money will roll over into the 2023 offseason. So be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA Tuesday.