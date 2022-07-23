2022 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Is Chase Claypool Worth the Risk?

The 2022 fantasy football draft season is almost here, and I, for one, cannot wait to see the twists and turns of my fantasy drafts. Each league is so unique, but that is what makes fantasy football so enjoyable, is it not? From work leagues, to friend leagues, to family leagues, the impact fantasy football has had in our lives as fans cannot be copied by any other fantasy sport.

It is about that time of the year where fantasy managers begin looking at expert rankings, strategies, and formulas, all in the hope of developing the perfect plan to dominate their fantasy leagues. Perhaps you fit that description as well. Are you trying to determine which players you should draft and which ones you should avoid? Are you an early drafter looking for some last-minute advice? Are you looking for advice on late-round sleepers? If you said yes to any of the aforementioned questions, you have come to the right place!

Over the next couple weeks, we will be ranking the top players at each of the four primary fantasy positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. These standard (non-PPR) rankings will also include detailed breakdowns for all Steelers players who are considered draftable in standard 10 or 12-team leagues. Today, we will be looking at the position considered to be the deepest in fantasy football: wide receiver.

1. Cooper Kupp | Los Angeles Rams

2. Justin Jefferson | Minnesota Vikings

3. Ja’Marr Chase | Cincinnati Bengals

4. Davante Adams | Las Vegas Raiders

5. CeeDee Lamb | Stefon Diggs

6. Stefon Diggs | Buffalo Bills

7. Mike Evans | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Keenan Allen | Los Angeles Chargers

9. Deebo Samuel | San Francisco 49ers

10. Michael Pittman, Jr. | Indianapolis Colts

11. Tyreek Hill | Miami Dolphins

12. Terry McLaurin | Washington Commanders

13. Tee Higgins | Cincinnati Bengals

14. Chris Godwin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. D.J. Moore | Carolina Panthers

16. D.K. Metcalf | Seattle Seahawks

17. Mike Williams | Los Angeles Chargers

18. A.J. Brown | Philadelphia Eagles

19. Courtland Sutton | Denver Broncos

20. Marquise Brown | Arizona Cardinals

21. Diontae Johnson | Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae’s issue is lack of efficiency. His hands have improved each year, and his excellence as a route-runner does not go unnoticed, but simply has not displayed the efficiency per target that a number one receiver should display. Will that narrative go away with a new quarterback? Possibly, but fantasy managers have to ask themselves whether or not there is enough upside here.

Last year, Johnson was targeted an unbelievable 169 times, hauling in 107 of them. That number is likely to go down, regardless of who is under center for the Steelers. Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky both have more of an ability to push the ball downfield than a 39 year-old Ben Roethlisberger, which works against Diontae Johnson’s case. Plus, the additions of George Pickens and Calvin Austin III only eat into his targets. Johnson still has WR2 upside in all formats, but there are better options that have lower ADPs.

22. Jerry Jeudy | Denver Broncos

23. DeVonta Smith | Philadelphia Eagles

24. Darnell Mooney | Chicago Bears

25. Rashod Bateman | Baltimore Ravens

26. Brandin Cooks | Houston Texans

27. Gabriel Davis | Buffalo Bills

28. Brandon Aiyuk | San Francisco 49ers

29. Amon-Ra St. Brown | Detroit Lions

30. Chase Claypool | Pittsburgh Steelers

Claypool is perhaps the biggest boom-or-bust receiver in fantasy football this year. I believe in Claypool’s potential, and I think a new quarterback works more in his favor than it does Diontae Johnson, but is he worth a top-75 selection in fantasy drafts? Does he bring more upside than a rookie like Drake London or Skyy Moore?

At the end of the day, I am going to take Claypool if I have at least two other safe, but proven, options at receiver. If I come away with, say, Davante Adams and Tee Higgins early on, I can afford to take a risk like this. It is just key for fantasy managers to weigh the risks when drafting their team. A few players like Claypool could give you a championship team, but a whole team of players like him will likely mean disaster.

What are your thoughts on these receivers? Do you think Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are worth drafting based on their ADPs? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!