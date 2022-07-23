The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: The Steelers offense will average 25 points per game in 2022

Why it will happen: Last season, with what most would call a less-than-stellar offense, the Steelers were able to average 20.2 points per game. Keep that in perspective when thinking about the proposed average above.

I’m sure there are plenty of fans who believe 25 points per game seems out of this world crazy for a team who is about to replace their franchise quarterback and have an infusion of new names/faces across the offensive roster. But when you consider just adding an average of five points a game, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Everyone wants to compare the 2022 Matt Canada offense to 2021 Matt Canada offense, but anyone who watched the games had to know Canada didn’t have the players he felt he needed at almost every position. He doesn’t have this crutch this season, and getting to 25 points is far from outlandish.

Teams who averaged 25 points per game last season?

Minnesota Vikings — 25.0

San Francisco 49ers — 25.1

It wouldn’t, or shouldn’t, be considered an amazing feat if the Steelers can put up more points this upcoming season.

Why it won’t happen: There is plenty of reason to believe Matt Canada’s offense just won’t work at the NFL level. Not only did it not work in 2021, but if it doesn’t work in 2022 Canada could find himself looking for employment — again. Yes, there will be a new quarterback, whoever wins the job, but will they be able to have the consistency necessary, especially in the red-zone, to put points on the board?

Fans are skeptical, and there are plenty of reasons for their skepticism. Canada isn’t the only question heading into 2022. Will the offensive line be able to improve the overall running game? Will they be able to protect whichever quarterback the team deploys during the regular season? Will the Steelers have a level of health across the board which will help them achieve this goal?

Yeah, not sure about that.

Prediction: Call me crazy, but I think this offense is capable of getting to that 25 point plateau. Even if the quarterback at the helm changes at some point(s) during the season, I think Canada’s schemes can produce points. Sure, there will be a lot of pressure on the offensive line, but I like the additions made in free agency. If you want a number attached to my prediction, I’ll say the Steelers average 26.1 points per game this season. That is the same average of the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles. Yeah, I think they can be that type of offense this season.

