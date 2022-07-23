Will Derek Watt be the Steelers special teams captain again in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Jaylen Warren

Position: Running back

Age: 23

Year: 1

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 215

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: Oklahoma State

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

Perhaps it’s just me, but I’m not willing to rule out any running back before training camp when I come to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though Mataeo Durrant has received more of the hype going into the season, Jaylen Warren is also an intriguing UDFA for the Steelers. If either player shows themselves to be capable throughout training camp and the preseason, they could easily steal a spot on the 53-man roster. But with both of these players, they will be starting outside the cut off and will have to make a move in order to make it happen. So even though there are a lot of eyes on Mataeo Durrant, Jaylen Warren should receive just as much of an opportunity to prove his worth.

Derek Watt

Position: Fullback

Age: 29

Year: 7

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 234

Drafted: Round 6, Pick 198, 2016 (Los Angeles Chargers)

College: Wisconsin

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

I might be ruffling some feathers by calling Derek Watt a lock on this roster, but the Steelers have given no indication they won’t carry a full back and have not worked sixth-round draft pick Connor Heyward anywhere other than tight end according to reports. For this reason, and the fact he was the Steelers special teams captain last year, Derek Watt has a very secure spot with this team and would be a surprise cut if it were to happen. Although some want to talk about his nearly $5 million salary cap number for this year, almost $2 million and that comes in dead money. Will the Steelers find more value in special teams for that price? Personally, I see a contract extension before the 2022 season as more likely than Derek Watt not making the 53-man roster, but wouldn’t put money on either thing happening.

