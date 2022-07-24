Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Who on the defense needs a stellar training camp?

With training camp just around the corner, fan excitement is building for the 2022 NFL season, and so too, are the expectations for what this roster could achieve this year. Who on the defense needs to step up in training camp? Which positions need more game-changers? Who needs to be managed through training camp? These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address on Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky D will bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Get Off My Lawn

Chris Pugh rants about players and fans who get upset about Madden 23 ratings and continues his rant about people who hate the change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek also give their review of Primanti Brothers on the latest edition of the Steelers Power Half Hour.

