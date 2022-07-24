Can T.J. Watt repeat as Defensive Player of the Year?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

T.J. Watt

Position: Linebacker

Age: 27

Year: 6

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 252

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 30, 2017

College: Wisconsin

Roster Outlook: Lock it and swallow the key

Analysis:

Whether it be roster spot, starting position, or dominant force on the defense, T.J. Watt has them all locked in. Questions such as team MVP, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, or other NFL record holder are the bigger points when it comes to Watt for the 2022 season. Despite the greatness Watt is known for by Steelers fans, seeing the anti-Steelers bias from other places is actually more helpful to throw fuel on the fire of what is the explosive Trent Jordan Watt.

Cody White

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 23

Year: 3

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 215

Drafted: UDFA 2020 (Kansas City Cheifs)

College: Michigan State

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

Although he spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Steelers 53-man roster, Cody White is sometimes the forgotten player in the mix at wide receiver. With the designation as a bubble player being extremely accurate as someone who lands on the practice squad and ends up on the roster, which side of things Cody White falls this year still seems up in the air. Even though his father was hired in the Steelers scouting department, Cody White, known as the GOAT to some of his teammates, needs to continue to show his value to the Steelers receiving corps moving forward if he wants to land on the 53-man roster again this season.

