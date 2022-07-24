A look back at the Steelers week that was: Rotten Tomatoes and Sour Grapes edition

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 7/18

The first of two massive Heinz ketchup bottles framing the scoreboard is down at the newly-renamed Acrisure Stadium.@TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/0k4uBcO9V7 — Julia Felton (@JuliaFelton16) July 18, 2022

This is like a statue of a great warrior coming down, but rumor has it that they were deteriorating greatly. I’m still depressed though.

Tuesday 7/19

We have signed DT Doug Costin to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/H4iUg8TxHp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 19, 2022

After trying out USFL standouts on the defensive line in the form of Doug Costin, Freedom Akinmoladun, Domenique Davis, Dondrea Tillman and Willie Yarbary, the Steelers bring in Costin.

Wednesday 7/20

Former Steelers first-round draft pick Charles Johnson dead at 50.https://t.co/ezEpBovKNM pic.twitter.com/5w1emePs5p — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 20, 2022

I was so excited when Johnson was drafted first by the Steelers in 1994 and he had a decent career here actually. I would have loved to have seen a healthy CJ81 in Super Bowl XXX instead of on IR. Oh, what might have been. 50 is way too young and we at BTSC feel this loss greatly. Rest In Peace Charles Johnson.

Thursday 7/21

See, it’s not all going away. But, again, blame Heinz not Acrisure and the Steelers.

Friday 7/22

Ben Roethlisberger: Kevin Colbert wanted to move on, Mr. Rooney brought me back last year. https://t.co/qO2mGHTksJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 22, 2022

Sports is a business and the entire organization comes before an individual, even if he is a future Hall of Famer. Ben would have returned this season if asked back, but....

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.