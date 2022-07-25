Updating the Steelers’ 2022 defensive depth chart going into training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been active since March in filling out their 90-man roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.

With training camp beginning and the first practice on Wednesday, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the defensive side of the ball on Steelers’ roster according to Steelers.com.

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward

Chris Wormley

Tyson Alualu

Larry Ogunjobi

Montravius Adams

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DeMarvin Lael

Henry Mondeaux

Carlos Davis

Khalil Davis

Daniel Archibong*

Donovan Jeter

Doug Costin

*Was placed on the Reserve/Retired list on an NFL transaction report but still remains on the roster on Steelers.com, which put the Steelers at 91 players.

OLB

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Derrek Tuszka

Genard Avery

Tuzar Skipper

Delontae Scott

Tyree Johnson

T.D. Moultry

ILB

Devin Bush

Myles Jack

Robert Spillane

Ulysees Gilbert III

Marcus Allen

Buddy Johnson

Mark Robinson

CB

Cam Sutton

Levi Wallace

Ahkello Witherspoon

Arthur Maulet

Justin Layne

James Pierre

Linden Stephens

Chris Steele

Carlins Platel

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Terrell Edmunds

Damontae Kazee

Tre Norwood

Miles Killebrew

Karl Joseph

Donavan Steiner

Despite only drafting two players on defense in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate as training camp rolls on. Between signing both outside free agents or retaining their own players, the two draft picks, undrafted rookie free agent signings, and some more recent swaps on the defensive line, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.

So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.