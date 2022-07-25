Updating the Steelers’ 2022 defensive depth chart going into training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been active since March in filling out their 90-man roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.
With training camp beginning and the first practice on Wednesday, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the defensive side of the ball on Steelers’ roster according to Steelers.com.
Defensive Line
Cameron Heyward
Chris Wormley
Tyson Alualu
Larry Ogunjobi
Montravius Adams
Isaiahh Loudermilk
DeMarvin Lael
Henry Mondeaux
Carlos Davis
Khalil Davis
Daniel Archibong*
Donovan Jeter
Doug Costin
*Was placed on the Reserve/Retired list on an NFL transaction report but still remains on the roster on Steelers.com, which put the Steelers at 91 players.
OLB
T.J. Watt
Alex Highsmith
Derrek Tuszka
Genard Avery
Tuzar Skipper
Delontae Scott
Tyree Johnson
T.D. Moultry
ILB
Devin Bush
Myles Jack
Robert Spillane
Ulysees Gilbert III
Marcus Allen
Buddy Johnson
Mark Robinson
CB
Cam Sutton
Levi Wallace
Ahkello Witherspoon
Arthur Maulet
Justin Layne
James Pierre
Linden Stephens
Chris Steele
Carlins Platel
Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Terrell Edmunds
Damontae Kazee
Tre Norwood
Miles Killebrew
Karl Joseph
Donavan Steiner
Despite only drafting two players on defense in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate as training camp rolls on. Between signing both outside free agents or retaining their own players, the two draft picks, undrafted rookie free agent signings, and some more recent swaps on the defensive line, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.
So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
