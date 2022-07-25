Updating the Steelers’ 2022 offensive depth chart going into training camp

As the Pittsburgh Steelers have been active since March in filling out their 90-man roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.

With training camp beginning and the first practice on Wednesday, let’s look at the Steelers offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the defensive side of the ball on Steelers’ roster according to Steelers.com.

QB

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Kenny Pickett

Chris Oladokun

RB

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony McFarland

Trey Edmunds

Mataeo Durant

Jaylen Warren

FB

Derek Watt

WR

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Geroge Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Miles Boylin

Cody White

Gunner Olszewski

Anthony Miller

Steven Sims

Tyler Vaughns

Tyler Snead

TE

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Kevin Rader

Connor Heyward

Jace Sternberger

OT

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dan Moore Jr.

Joe Haeg

Trent Scott

Chaz Green

Jordan Tucker

Jake Dixon

C/G

James Daniels

Kevin Dotson

Mason Cole

Kendrick Green

J.C. Hassenauer

John Leglue

Nate Gilliam

Chris Owens

When it comes to the offensive line, since all of the centers are also capable at guard, I simply combined the two groups into one.

Much like defense, the Steelers have proper numbers at each position group going into training camp. While the Steelers seem to be satisfied with the names in each group, fans may have differing opinions when it comes to that for each position.

So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.