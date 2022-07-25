Updating the Steelers’ 2022 offensive depth chart going into training camp

As the Pittsburgh Steelers have been active since March in filling out their 90-man roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.
With training camp beginning and the first practice on Wednesday, let’s look at the Steelers offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the defensive side of the ball on Steelers’ roster according to Steelers.com.
QB
Mitch Trubisky
Mason Rudolph
Kenny Pickett
Chris Oladokun
RB
Najee Harris
Benny Snell Jr.
Anthony McFarland
Trey Edmunds
Mataeo Durant
Jaylen Warren
FB
Derek Watt
WR
Diontae Johnson
Chase Claypool
Geroge Pickens
Calvin Austin III
Miles Boylin
Cody White
Gunner Olszewski
Anthony Miller
Steven Sims
Tyler Vaughns
Tyler Snead
TE
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Gentry
Kevin Rader
Connor Heyward
Jace Sternberger
OT
Chukwuma Okorafor
Dan Moore Jr.
Joe Haeg
Trent Scott
Chaz Green
Jordan Tucker
Jake Dixon
C/G
James Daniels
Kevin Dotson
Mason Cole
Kendrick Green
J.C. Hassenauer
John Leglue
Nate Gilliam
Chris Owens
When it comes to the offensive line, since all of the centers are also capable at guard, I simply combined the two groups into one.
Much like defense, the Steelers have proper numbers at each position group going into training camp. While the Steelers seem to be satisfied with the names in each group, fans may have differing opinions when it comes to that for each position.
So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
