Steelers reportedly set to release running back Trey Edmunds

As the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to begin training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe this week, players will be reporting on Tuesday. Despite having a full 90-man roster, it is being reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Steelers are releasing running back Trey Edmunds.

Steelers are releasing RB/FB Trey Edmunds today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

Signed this offseason to a veteran salary benefit contract were Edmunds was set to make $1.035 million while only counting $895k against the salary cap, his salary did not land in the top 51 for the Steelers at this time so there is no benefit financially from Edmunds release. For this reason, unless there’s an extenuating circumstance with Edmunds’ availability moving forward, this is likely a move for the Steelers to add another player to the roster.

Undrafted in 2017, Trey Edmunds appeared in 16 games with the New Orleans Saints his rookie year were he had nine rushers for 48 yards and a touchdown. Spending training camp with the Saints again in 2018, Edmunds did not make the roster and instead signed with the Steelers practice squad. Spending the last four years with the Steelers along with his brother Terrell, Edmunds was utilized for multiple games each season with the most being 11 games in 2019. In all, Edmunds played in 21 games for the Steelers where he had his only touches in 2019 with 22 rushes for 92 yards as well as six receptions for 48 yards. Edmunds also had an interception on special teams in 2019 during a fake punt.

In 2021, Edmunds was called up from the practice squad on two occasions in both Week 16 and Week 17. In both games, Edmunds only appeared on special teams.

Exactly what the Steelers have in mind for their final roster spot remains to be seen. Chances are, the Steelers will be attempting to add another player before their first practice begins on Wednesday.

