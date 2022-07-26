The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place. Being the last of the 30 scenarios, both Jeff and Dave will give a prediction.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: The Pittsburgh Steelers will win the Super Bowl for the 2022 season

Why it will happen: Remember, we’re talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers. No other NFL team has exited a season as Super Bowl champion more times than the Pittsburgh Steelers have done it. It’s a historic franchise that has remained relevant every season over the last 18 years. Additionally, the legendary teams of the 70s were built on defense, something the 2022 Steelers have in common. Even in the high-powered game that the NFL has become, defense can still get the job done. Add in a number of new pieces to the offense, and if they come together in the right way this team could be playing into February. In order to make a Super Bowl run, the Steelers need the three key ingredients of staying healthy, playing well at the end of the season, and simply getting into the dance. Beyond that, the 2005 version of the Pittsburgh Steelers has shown us that as long as this team is alive, they can bring home the Lombardi.

Why it won’t happen: While it can be easy to get excited about the potential of the 2022 Steelers, there are also plenty of reasons to think that this team can be in trouble when it comes to head coach Mike Tomlin‘s non-losing season streak. While everything going perfect can set the Steelers up for a postseason where anything is possible, wouldn’t take much to throw a monkey wrench into the whole season and things to come crashing down. While hope seems to run eternal before players take the field in pads, the harsh reality is not every free agent acquisition and 2022 draft pick is going to work out. Whether it be injury or fit, the likelihood of every player contributing to build this team into something more than outsiders expect is a tall order. It’s not that it can’t be done, but even if it is there would still be a lot of things that had to go just right for the Steelers to bring home another championship.

Jeff’s Prediction: I was asked on my “Let’s Ride” podcast not long ago how long I felt it would take the Steelers to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders again. After thinking about it, I said I felt it would take 2-3 years.

Let me be clear, I absolutely think the Steelers are on the right path, but even as an open homer for the black and gold, I can’t predict them to win the Super Bowl this season. Can they make the playoffs? Absolutely. Do they have what it takes to win it all? Technically, anything can happen if you make the dance, I just don’t see it happening.

But have no fear, Steelers fans! This train is on the right track, and I foresee many bright days ahead, not just this season, but in seasons to come.

Dave’s Prediction: As much as I want to see it happen and believe more in this team than many others, I’m going to have to disagree with the scenario. I will gladly go and put down a wager at 90/1 for the Steelers to win the Super Bowl and think nothing of it. But I won’t do a large wager, and I’m definitely not doing even money. Even if this team appeared to be head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL, which isn’t the case at this time, there’s just so many things that could change the outcome of a season and keep a team from hoisting a Lombardi. A batted ball bouncing one way versus the other, a missed a tackle versus a shoestring tackle, or a field goal hitting the upright and bouncing in versus bouncing out are some of the things that can change everything within a game. And in the NFL, every game is so important. So if I had to stake my reputation on this scenario, I would say that I do not believe the Steelers will win the Super Bowl this season. But I do believe they could win. And that’s what’s great about being a Steelers’ fan.

