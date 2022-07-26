Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

BAD Language: There’s 4 sides to every hypocycloid

Everybody has a different opinion of how the Steelers organization should be run. There’s the players, the organization, the fans and the media. With that being said, there are four sides to every hypocycloid. Again, everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Perspective on Steelers decision-making

Steelers Hangover: Just like Christmas Eve

The Steelers report to training camp tomorrow. BTSC feels the excitement. Who should win the prestigious Redman Award and what are the most likely storylines coming out of camp? Join Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White with discussion of this and more on the Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The night before training camp

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Do any of the Steelers quarterbacks have the “it” factor?

You know it when you see it. Terry Bradshaw had it, Ben Roethlisberger had it. Others kind-of had it. But do any of the Steelers current quarterbacks have the “it” factor? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The QB “it” factor

