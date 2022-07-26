6 Training Camp sleepers who could make the Steelers 53-man roster

Every year it happens— players’ potential draw attention and fans can’t wait to see what they do in training camp. Sometimes they exceed our expectations. Other times they become a non-factor. So which “sleepers” are most likely to push for a spot on the Steelers in 2022? Here are a few names who may draw some discussion during training camp and preseason games. To clarify, a sleeper is a player who was not on the Steelers 53-man roster last season and was not drafted by the Steelers in this specific case.

Mataeo Durant (RB)

One of the undrafted players who received the largest contract by the Steelers this season, Mataeo Durant will have every opportunity to win one of the running back positions on the 53-man roster. If the Steelers bring in an outside free agent during training camp, his odds will go down but it will still not be impossible. If he can hold onto the football and show consistent running throughout the preseason, Durant would come a long way in securing a roster spot

Tyree Johnson (OLB)

One thing that sets some under-the-radar players above others is their position group. With the Steelers not being known for their depth at outside linebacker going into the 2022 season, a player like Tyree Johnson out of Texas A&M could get his name in the mix early in training camp by coming through with a few splash plays.

T.D. Moultry (OLB)

Why narrow it down to one possibility at outside linebacker when the Steelers signed two UDFAs this offseason. Whether it be a Tyree Johnson or T.D. Moultry out of Auburn, whoever can step up and show what they got has every chance of making this roster. The Steelers kept an unexpected player last year with Jamir Jones to start the season, so there’s nothing from keeping them from doing it again.

Chris Steele (CB)

Although the Steelers appear to have more players than they are possibly prepared to keep on the 53-man roster at cornerback, it still doesn’t keep Chris Steele from getting his name into the mix. And what a great name for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With three interceptions over his last two seasons at USC, Steele is going to need to make some sort of splash plays in order to be recognized in training camp and get his name into the mix.

Jordan Tucker (OT)

Steelers fans want another offensive tackle for 2022. Jordan Tucker is the largest player on the Steelers roster going into training camp in 2022. Perhaps the former Tar Heel is exactly what is needed at tackle this season. The Steelers love their UDFA linemen, so it will be interesting to see if Tucker makes an impression.

Jaylen Warren (RB)

Much like outside linebacker, running back is wide open for anyone who can step up and grab a job. Just because Mattaeo Durant is getting all of the publicity doesn’t mean that Jaylen Warren couldn’t sneak in and out perform on the field. With only one year at Oklahoma State, perhaps Warren is more on the ascension than others as he looks to establish an NFL career.

It should be noted that this exercise coming before training camp practices kick off is the ultimate test of hype and potential as these things will get much easier to predict after preseason games. Last year there was one player highlighted, long snapper Christian Kuntz, who made the 53-man roster. The overwhelming winner of last year’s poll, cornerback Shakur Brown, failed to even make the practice squad. So while this is quite speculatory at this time, it is the ultimate test in attempting to evaluate potential before the pads go on.

So what do you think? Do any of these players have a chance to make the roster? Or do they have a much better spot landing on the 16-man practice squad? Is there someone else you think has an edge? Feel free to vote in the poll and leave your thoughts in the comments below.