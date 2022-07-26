Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: See the players reporting for Day 1

Today is the day many Steelers fans have been waiting for. It signifies the end of the 2022 offseason and the beginning of the 2022 preseason as the Pittsburgh Steelers report back to St. Vincent college for Day 1 of 2022 training camp.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers report today and will have their run test. Tomorrow will bring the first practice, but the Steelers will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players make their arrival to begin their preparation for the 2022 season. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below.

Kenny Pickett got a tour of Saint Vincent today, and moved into his dorm room with fellow rookie QB Chris Oladokun pic.twitter.com/xgQELjjmh2 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 26, 2022

This is what it looks like in Kenny Pickett’s outer circle. I’ll keep working to move up in the world. pic.twitter.com/SUSho3Z2Co — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 26, 2022

Only TJ Watt would decide to do some Navy Seal stuff on the morning of his wedding.



It’s why, he told me, he and his groomsmen laid down in the breaking waves in Mexico before he got married earlier this summer. pic.twitter.com/hoEVV2g182 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 26, 2022

TJ Watt talks camp pic.twitter.com/sW5H46KxQU — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 26, 2022

The DPOY has arrived pic.twitter.com/y1hl2sqUkz — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 26, 2022

Pat Freiermuth said his suite is fellow TE Zach Gentry and the two veteran QBs Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky in the Rooney Hall dorm



“Reminds me of the Penn State days,” he said pic.twitter.com/2tL8ejHajt — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 26, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi shows up for training camp with Steelers. pic.twitter.com/dUXdKWLkK4 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 26, 2022

Minkah Fitzpatrick is ALL smiles for good reason = New MEGA Contract and some dynamic players in defense #SteelersCamp ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/YsGjdBszmB — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 26, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi on his injury and how he ended up in Pittsburgh: “God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Added Mason Rudolph reached out to him after signing to make sure everything starts off on the right foot. “There’s no need to hold grudges” pic.twitter.com/05G5bmwDyf — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 26, 2022

Chase Claypool is hoping for a big season at WR pic.twitter.com/ow0ofxI7WO — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 26, 2022

Najee Harris has arrived (& he’s got jokes) pic.twitter.com/Rnt7lhDMYc — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) July 26, 2022

Another #Steelers newcomer CB Levi Wallace arrives in Latrobe pic.twitter.com/WJMdggdB5s — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 26, 2022

Myles Jack arrived at his first @Steelers Camp pic.twitter.com/NryOVJ1nlB — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 26, 2022