Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: See the players reporting for Day 1

The Steelers are reporting to St. Vincent College in Latrobe to begin the preparation for the 2022 season.

NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today is the day many Steelers fans have been waiting for. It signifies the end of the 2022 offseason and the beginning of the 2022 preseason as the Pittsburgh Steelers report back to St. Vincent college for Day 1 of 2022 training camp.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers report today and will have their run test. Tomorrow will bring the first practice, but the Steelers will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players make their arrival to begin their preparation for the 2022 season. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below.

