2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Confidential

Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the time has finally come. The day has finally arrived. The day the team is back at training camp. It is the start of a new season, a fresh slate and the opportunity for the fan base to get an up-close-and-personal look at the upcoming team.

On top of all that, the Steelers will report back to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, the first time doing so since the 2019 season. The trip back to the dormitories brings back some normalcy for both the players and the fans who always attend.

What will there be to keep an eye on during camp this season? There will be a lot...

New-look offensive line

Teryl Austin’s first year as Steelers defensive coordinator

Depth at positions like running back and outside linebacker

Of course, the quarterback battle

These are just a few of the storylines to keep an eye on during camp

