Steelers sign a veteran running back to their 90-man offseason roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew they didn’t want to tax Najee Harris more than necessary in 2022. After an NFL leading 381 touches as a rookie last year, the Steelers were determined to provide depth which wouldn’t put Harris in a similar position entering Year 2.

On the day player report to training camp, the Steelers have made a move at the position by adding Jeremy McNichols to the 90-man offseason roster.

We have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract.



To make room on the 90-man roster, we released RB Trey Edmunds. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/LcuyJOvtl6 pic.twitter.com/oRfwzO2efY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 26, 2022

McNichols has bounced around the NFL since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2017. But he spent 2020 and 2021 with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in all 16 games last season, rushing for 204 yards and a touchdown along with making 12 receptions for 55 yards. With Derrick Henry injured for much of last season, McNichols finished the year with 396 yards from scrimmage — 156 rushing, 240 receiving — with one receiving touchdown.

The Steelers are hoping the addition of McNichols will not just motivate players like Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland, but also give them proven options at the running back position behind Harris.

To make room on the offseason roster, the Steelers released Trey Edmunds. Edmunds’ departure will be most noted by the fact the team now only has three pair of brothers, instead of the four when Trey and Terrell were both on the active roster.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they gear up for training camp and the upcoming preseason.