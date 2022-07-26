 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers place Tyson Alualu on PUP List, Minkah Fitzpatrick on NFI List

Two Steelers defenders will start training camp on the sidelines.

By Jeff.Hartman
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA Tuesday, and with Mike Tomlin’s first press conference came news on two Steelers defenders.

As is customary for all 32 NFL teams when they report to camp, players will be placed on specific lists to start camp. The Steelers placed Tyson Alualu on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

Mike Tomlin told media Fitzpatrick suffered a wrist injury while on vacation, falling off a bike. It is not expected to be a long-term injury, but will create some “short-term discomfort”, as Tomlin put it.

As for Alualu, he will stay on the PUP List until he is deemed healthy enough to return to practice. There is not timeframe for his return from the PUP List.

Be sure to keep an eye on these players as camp progresses, but their absences could have a silver lining. It will allow players behind them to get valuable playing time. Players like Demontae Kazee will get more practice reps. Likewise, other defensive linemen, like Larry Ogunjobi and Demarvin Leal, will see more repetitions during training camp. All of this could be viewed as a positive, as long as both Alualu and Fitzpatrick return to health and the team in a timely fashion.

The Steelers’ first official practice, although not padded, will be Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for camp and the eventual preseason.

