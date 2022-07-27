 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s first practice

The Steelers are hitting the field at St. Vincent College in Latrobe to begin their preparation for the 2022 season.

By Dave.Schofield
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After reporting to Latrobe yesterday for 2022 training camp, The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take the field at St. Vincent College for their first practice.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will have their first practice today, but will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field to begin their preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Post will come mostly in chronological order with news updates at the bottom.

