Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s first practice

After reporting to Latrobe yesterday for 2022 training camp, The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take the field at St. Vincent College for their first practice.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will have their first practice today, but will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field to begin their preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice.

On his pod, Cam Heyward rebutted Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on an influx of “me-first” players



“when it all comes together, we care about one thing, this logo right here. ... I've always tried to extend that to my younger teammates. I think Ben was a little out on that one." pic.twitter.com/2QtMr6C6f7 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Diontae Johnson on drops and targets etc pic.twitter.com/jouSI9XobL — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said “we’ll see” when asked if he’ll be a full participant in camp entering the last year of his deal. Said he watched how TJ Watt handled this situation last season and he hopes to get a similar result: a contract extension.



“I wanna be here.” pic.twitter.com/OkoTXeCMpd — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Mason Rudolph on being part of a QB competition and not putting too much pressure on himself on each throw/rep pic.twitter.com/T6vCZHUA4H — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

'It's going to be cool having the fans out here watching us practice. I think it will give us a lot more energy and make practice more fun.' - @Mtrubisky10 on having Steelers fans at Saint Vincent College for practice. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) July 27, 2022

Fans are already in their seats at Chuck Noll Field an hour before the first practice of training camp. pic.twitter.com/YD6UaFqXtb — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 27, 2022

First on the field. pic.twitter.com/oNvHZmmJrH — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) July 27, 2022

Najee Harris making this trek for the first time, with a couple detours for autographs pic.twitter.com/l7vdrtpUtz — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Lot of love for Najee Harris from the fans flanking the walkway down the hill for the Steelers first practice in Latrobe. pic.twitter.com/wVrlxSenz4 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Almost as soon as players start taking the field for the first practice of the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp… it starts to rain — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

Chants of Heyward! Heyward! for Cam Heyward’s running entrance pic.twitter.com/2eiYXCfvze — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Doesn’t look like Diontae Johnson will practice today. Just went through a 20-minute warmup session catching the ball like he always has. Just one drop.



He’s out here in a cutoff Steelers hoodie, No helmet. #Steelers — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) July 27, 2022

Kenny Pickett warming up before his first #Steelers training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/QyhxGQPbM2 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) July 27, 2022

Punt return rotation: Anthony Miller, Gunner Olszewski, Cam Sutton, Steven Sims, Tyler Snead, George Pickens, Calvin Austin — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 27, 2022

Steelers first team offense on air:



Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris

George Pickens, Chase Claypool (slot), Diontae Johnson

Dan Moore, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chuks Okorafor — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph go through individual workouts at day one of Steelers training camp. pic.twitter.com/aPBDRVpUjg — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 27, 2022

As you can see, in the #Steelers OL warmups, there’s 6 guys in the front group, with Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green side by side. Both said they were 50-50 for the left guard spot in minicamp. Looks like they’re going side by side for a bit to start camp. pic.twitter.com/LTzy6J9YNC — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) July 27, 2022

No worries, Mike Tomlin isn’t falling. He’s laughing with players during the team stretch. pic.twitter.com/aLDsgQan0o — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 27, 2022

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been workin one-on-one catching balls with only his left hand. Tomlin didn’t disclose which side Fitzpatrick injured falling off his bike. pic.twitter.com/0H99j0GeVf — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Diontae Johnson is practicing, at least in individual portions, as Steelers open training camp. pic.twitter.com/ZfHw7uZfJA — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 27, 2022

They’re currently doing contested catch drills on the sideline here. George Pickens jumped into the air and made a really nice twirling grab along the sidelines.



His body control is fantastic. You can see it better live. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 27, 2022

During warmups, #Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson has his receivers catching rugby balls during drills and then transitioning to catching footballs. No drops yet. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) July 27, 2022

Diontae Johnson went through individual work with receivers catching coach-thrown balls, but he’s not catching passes from quarterbacks in a group drill. pic.twitter.com/IEZvBT7wN9 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Diontae Johnson taking a page from the TJ Watt training camp hold-in playbook. Reminder: earlier today Johnson said he would fully participate if it were up to him, but Mike Tomlin might decide otherwise. pic.twitter.com/4r1nhsATU4 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Maybe don’t yet read TOO much into this… but… Drills are going on… the Steelers WR group is doing its thing… and the longest-tenured member of the WR group is doing his thing… and they are separated… pic.twitter.com/vn6qro8Mmc — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

Mitch Trubisky, to no surprise, gets the first snaps with the first-team offense. His first pass is a swing pass that is behind Najee Harris. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 27, 2022

Mitch Trubisky takes the first two first-team reps and has two incompletions. A fan yells: “get Pickett in there!”



And so it begins. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Steelers first team D:



Cam Heyward, Chris Wormley

TJ Watt, Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Alex Highsmith

Ahkello Witherspoon, Damontae Kazee, Terrell Edmunds, Cam Sutton (slot), Levi Wallace — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

After three straight incompletions, Mitch Trubisky hits Chase Claypool for a first down on an intermediate throw. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Levi Wallace and Witherspoon open as outside CBs with Cam Sutton in the slot.



Chris Wormley the second starting DL (Alualu on PUP)



Kazee in at free safety first team (Minkah on NFI)



George Pickens the WR2 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

First set of third down plays: Trubisky went 1/4, Rudolph 4/4, Pickett 2/4.



But we’re not going to read into every single throw of training camp, right guys? — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Diontae Johnson helmet-less and holding a play sheet on the sideline pic.twitter.com/t51BtqFucr — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

George Pickens nearly came down with a contorted catch that elicited oohs and ahs from the crowd. Caught the ball, but lost it when he hit the ground. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 27, 2022

Seeing a lot of motion and rollouts from the Steelers offense thus far. Double jet-sweep motion. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 27, 2022

First two team drills — Chris Oladokun zero reps. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 27, 2022

The head coach hanging out with the punt returners line pic.twitter.com/zAQxI3wGE9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal working with Steelers pass-rushers pic.twitter.com/33GtjwNhDD — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Robert Spillane is sitting first team reps at ILB evenly with Myles Jack and Devin Bush — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

Arthur Maulet seems to be repping in the first team reps in the secondary as much as the top 3 CBs have — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

This time George Pickens’ catch survives the ground on a deep throw from Mitch Trubisky. @jhathhorn estimates it’s a 40-45 yard throw to the sideline. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi is not taking part in drills — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

Kenny Pickett with a laser pass to Anthony Miller over the middle, 20+ yards. That drew some ooohs from the crowd — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Pickens had a nice catch on a skinny post. Didn't see a lot of skinny posts last season. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 27, 2022

Rookie WR Calvin Austin to the house on a screen pass from Mason Rudolph — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Quick screen play to Calvin Austin and he takes it to the house. 61 yard TD for Austin. Dude got it, took off, and he was gone. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 27, 2022

Kenny Pickett with a bad INT, slow developing throw to the sideline picked off by rookie Carlins Platel



ON THE LAST SNAP OF PRACTICE — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

The defense celebrated the INT by mimicking a clay pigeon shoot throwing the ball up in the air and using hand air rifles, while whooping it up — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

So apparently it’s not weather related but an NFL rule on length of the opening practice. https://t.co/gqttptUNlP — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 27, 2022

Latrobe autographs are back. pic.twitter.com/FlTNyEh9OE — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Mike Tomlin’s opening remarks after the first session of 2022 training camp pic.twitter.com/rd3SMS3ZC3 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

Mike Tomlin: not ready to name a starting quarterback after the first practice pic.twitter.com/NmQapF6PSX — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Tomlin on Day 1 of QB battle. pic.twitter.com/OeYHb4rmM9 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 27, 2022

Long-snapper Christian Kuntz, a Pittsburgh native, joked with Steelers fans that they don’t know who he is without his jersey on. Someone calls out his number and he goes “you still don’t know who I am.” But says that’s a good thing given his role. pic.twitter.com/Z0LD2k5yqg — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Calvin Austin III on fellow Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens, who had a couple near-highlights today: “He’s gonna make some crazy plays this year. I mean some *crazy* plays.” pic.twitter.com/mLzqfAzpK4 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022