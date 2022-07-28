 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 1: Rookie wide receivers show out

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

OLine Battle

Most assume the offensive line will have very few battles, but one which might be one to keep an eye on is at left guard. Kendrick Green becoming a flex player at both guard and center now puts pressure on Kevin Dotson to show up in a big way in his third year. At least on Day 1, the two players being 50-50 was both figurative and literal.

1st Team Offense

It’s Day 1, but of course people want to know who were taking first team snaps at practice.

1st Team Defense

Just like the offense, here is who was starting on the defensive side of the football.

Minkah still working

It was announced Tuesday how Minkah Fitzpatrick will start camp on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) List with a wrist injury. This doesn’t mean Fitzpatrick is sitting in the Saint Vincent dorms and eating snacks. Here he is working on his one-handed catches.

Pickens shows out

George Pickens isn’t the most outward player on the team, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t showing up in a big way in his rookie training camp. During the first workout it was Pickens who was getting plenty of attention for his body control and big play ability.

Just take a look at what reporters were saying about the Steelers’ second round draft pick...

It’s just one day, but it is okay to start getting excited about Pickens and how he could impact the offense, even as a rookie.

Diontae Hold-In?

Diontae Johnson was at camp, even though he wants a new contract, but he didn’t participate in team drills. Is this another hold-in, like T.J. Watt last year and Minkah Fitzpatrick during OTAs and minicamp this offseason? Mike Tomlin acknowledged the situation after practice, but it will be something to keep an eye on as camp progresses.

Sign of things to come for Mitch?

When the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett, a Pitt product, in the first round, Mitch Trubisky had to know he had an uphill battle ahead of him. No, not in his ability to play in 2022, but especially from the fan base if he struggles. Well, he didn’t get off to the best start, and you could already start to hear fans calling for Pickett.

As Brooke Pryor of ESPN said, “and so it begins...”

QB Update

Speaking of quarterbacks, here is a break down of how they did during third down plays, and the fact Chris Oladokun was more of a spectator during team drills than an NFL quarterback.

CA3

While George Pickens got everyone’s attention plenty during camp, so did Calvin Austin III. It was Austin who took a wide receiver screen pass 61-yards for the touchdown. Yeah, he’s fast.

Mike Tomlin Press Conference

VIDEO

PHOTOS

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...