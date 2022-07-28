The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

OLine Battle

Most assume the offensive line will have very few battles, but one which might be one to keep an eye on is at left guard. Kendrick Green becoming a flex player at both guard and center now puts pressure on Kevin Dotson to show up in a big way in his third year. At least on Day 1, the two players being 50-50 was both figurative and literal.

As you can see, in the #Steelers OL warmups, there’s 6 guys in the front group, with Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green side by side. Both said they were 50-50 for the left guard spot in minicamp. Looks like they’re going side by side for a bit to start camp. pic.twitter.com/LTzy6J9YNC — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) July 27, 2022

1st Team Offense

It’s Day 1, but of course people want to know who were taking first team snaps at practice.

Steelers first team offense on air:



Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris

George Pickens, Chase Claypool (slot), Diontae Johnson

Dan Moore, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chuks Okorafor — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

1st Team Defense

Just like the offense, here is who was starting on the defensive side of the football.

Steelers first team D:



Cam Heyward, Chris Wormley

TJ Watt, Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Alex Highsmith

Ahkello Witherspoon, Damontae Kazee, Terrell Edmunds, Cam Sutton (slot), Levi Wallace — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Minkah still working

It was announced Tuesday how Minkah Fitzpatrick will start camp on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) List with a wrist injury. This doesn’t mean Fitzpatrick is sitting in the Saint Vincent dorms and eating snacks. Here he is working on his one-handed catches.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been workin one-on-one catching balls with only his left hand. Tomlin didn’t disclose which side Fitzpatrick injured falling off his bike. pic.twitter.com/0H99j0GeVf — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Pickens shows out

George Pickens isn’t the most outward player on the team, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t showing up in a big way in his rookie training camp. During the first workout it was Pickens who was getting plenty of attention for his body control and big play ability.

Just take a look at what reporters were saying about the Steelers’ second round draft pick...

They’re currently doing contested catch drills on the sideline here. George Pickens jumped into the air and made a really nice twirling grab along the sidelines.



His body control is fantastic. You can see it better live. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 27, 2022

George Pickens nearly came down with a contorted catch that elicited oohs and ahs from the crowd. Caught the ball, but lost it when he hit the ground. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 27, 2022

This time George Pickens’ catch survives the ground on a deep throw from Mitch Trubisky. @jhathhorn estimates it’s a 40-45 yard throw to the sideline. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Pickens had a nice catch on a skinny post. Didn't see a lot of skinny posts last season. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 27, 2022

It’s just one day, but it is okay to start getting excited about Pickens and how he could impact the offense, even as a rookie.

Diontae Hold-In?

Diontae Johnson was at camp, even though he wants a new contract, but he didn’t participate in team drills. Is this another hold-in, like T.J. Watt last year and Minkah Fitzpatrick during OTAs and minicamp this offseason? Mike Tomlin acknowledged the situation after practice, but it will be something to keep an eye on as camp progresses.

Diontae Johnson taking a page from the TJ Watt training camp hold-in playbook. Reminder: earlier today Johnson said he would fully participate if it were up to him, but Mike Tomlin might decide otherwise. pic.twitter.com/4r1nhsATU4 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Sign of things to come for Mitch?

When the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett, a Pitt product, in the first round, Mitch Trubisky had to know he had an uphill battle ahead of him. No, not in his ability to play in 2022, but especially from the fan base if he struggles. Well, he didn’t get off to the best start, and you could already start to hear fans calling for Pickett.

As Brooke Pryor of ESPN said, “and so it begins...”

Mitch Trubisky takes the first two first-team reps and has two incompletions. A fan yells: “get Pickett in there!”



And so it begins. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

QB Update

Speaking of quarterbacks, here is a break down of how they did during third down plays, and the fact Chris Oladokun was more of a spectator during team drills than an NFL quarterback.

First set of third down plays: Trubisky went 1/4, Rudolph 4/4, Pickett 2/4.



But we’re not going to read into every single throw of training camp, right guys? — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

First two team drills — Chris Oladokun zero reps. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 27, 2022

CA3

While George Pickens got everyone’s attention plenty during camp, so did Calvin Austin III. It was Austin who took a wide receiver screen pass 61-yards for the touchdown. Yeah, he’s fast.

Quick screen play to Calvin Austin and he takes it to the house. 61 yard TD for Austin. Dude got it, took off, and he was gone. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 27, 2022

Mike Tomlin Press Conference

Najee Harris making this trek for the first time, with a couple detours for autographs pic.twitter.com/l7vdrtpUtz — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph go through individual workouts at day one of Steelers training camp. pic.twitter.com/aPBDRVpUjg — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 27, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal working with Steelers pass-rushers pic.twitter.com/33GtjwNhDD — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2022

Mike Tomlin catches up with @scottpioli51, sharing his favorite memory from training camp and why he loves this game so much.



: Don't miss Back Together Saturday - July 30, 9AM ET pic.twitter.com/9yuodRPErx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 27, 2022

