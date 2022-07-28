Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Thursday’s practice

After their first practice yesterday in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to get back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today, but will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Practice doesn’t start for 3 hours. This is only half the line pic.twitter.com/H6r1mA4JeK — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

As a line of a storm cellsheads to St Vincent College, the #Steelers ground crew brings out the tarp. ⁦@RayPetelinWx⁩ what lies ahead? pic.twitter.com/9kAA1q1HRF — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

WR Miles Boykin talks about playing for both the Ravens and now Steelers, as well as his new position room pic.twitter.com/YW9Zzv92rf — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

Kevin Dotson is excited to get back to establishing himself as a “People Mover” at left guard pic.twitter.com/7y75IL9GgD — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

.@DVEMike asks about red flags about potential me-first guys.



Cam Heyward: “if you’re taking off your pads in the middle of a game, we’re going to have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/E9cqMN62oR — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2022

They’re getting ready for another storm at Saint Vincent College. pic.twitter.com/AvFkZwPKsc — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) July 28, 2022

Media Day vibes pic.twitter.com/iEuRgzbrPn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 28, 2022

Steelers DC Teryl Austin said that the musical chairs at ILB is to take some wear and tear of Bush, Spillane, Jack. When asked about it working last year at end of season, he said "I had no say so in that" in a way that I took he's not interested in doing it like that. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 28, 2022

#Steelers practice still on as weather approaches. Slight rain falling for now. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/BuVTaDOAKT — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Diontae Johnson on field to begin Day 2. So far just stretching and soft toss. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Pdaesa2Qac — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Because of rain, Steelers move practice to turf field. pic.twitter.com/jRBvYh5qdu — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

#Steelers Offensive Line is one of the top 5 storylines of this #SteelersTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/VZSdoJwnPT — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Zach Gentry still throws a great ball @coachjim4um pic.twitter.com/Z1eIxhdgOk — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

Rain increases in intensity at #Steelers Camp pic.twitter.com/qm9g6LpD0s — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

The rain here has finally lightened up. Just a light sprinkle now. The Steelers stayed on the field throughout the rain for their early walk-through. Now, they're stretching. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 28, 2022

The rain has ended and the Steelers are gonna practice soon. Limited fans left, wet jerseys, no music. “BYOE” as one assistant shouted - “bring your own energy.” pic.twitter.com/1ShD3tLIGR — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

Steelers are still rotating a lot but today’s 11-on-0 first-team offense had Kendrick Green at left guard, Chase Claypool outside and George Pickens in the slot. Again, they’re rotating a lot, moving receivers around, etc. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

Diontae Johnson going through the receiving line during individual portion of practice. pic.twitter.com/zDfGsRFdN4 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

Looks like Diontae Johnson will have the same workload as yesterday, just some light individual drills and that’s it. Now working off to the side. Not just a one-day thing. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

And here he is on the side after the quarterbacks take over. Same routine as yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mpzq4DiDGF — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

SEVEN SHOTS IS BACK — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

Kendrick Green is repping with the 1s today at left guard — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 28, 2022

Steelers doing their 7 shots live goal line drill now. Mitch Trubisky to Chase Claypool back left corner of the end zone for a TD on the first rep. Zach Gentry drops one over the middle and picked by Devin Bush on the second rep. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

No Kenny Pickett for 7 shots. Trubisky gets first four snaps, Rudolph the final three. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

Arthur Maulet seems to be pushing Levi Wallace to be a starter at CB. took the first reps today



Kendrick Green was LG1 today with Kevin Dotson running with the 2s — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

Trubisky 3 for 4 with 3 TDs in seven shots drill. Should have been 4 for 4 but Gentry dropped a TD. Rudolph 1 for 3 with 1 TD. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 28, 2022

Mitch Trubisky finds Anthony Miller for a TD, then way up top to Zach Gentry over Terrell Edmunds.



Mason Rudolph gets the last three reps, goes 1 for 3 with a dropped INT by Justin Layne, a goal-line drop by Kevin Rader (good hit by Tre Norwood) and a TD to Tyler Vaughns. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

Minkah Fitzpatrick getting in some hand-eye Coordination drills. His right wrist looks fine. (He’s on #NFI list Non Football Injury List #Steelers @KDKA pic.twitter.com/LgfZYLadtv — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

TJ Watt must have missed training camp practices. Second day and Day 2 of him wrecking every snap. He just tipped a Mitch Trubisky pass about 90 feet in the air. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

2 INTs in a row for Kenny Pickett



Last rep Wednesday, first rep Thursday — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

First live rep today for Kenny Pickett and he’s picked off by UDFA cornerback Chris Steele. Nice play by the USC product. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 28, 2022

Kenny Pickett unleashed a throw down the sideline that Tyler Vaughns hauled in, but the pass took him out of bounds. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 28, 2022

The grass field at Chuck Noll Stadium is now uncovered completely, but the Steelers are continuing to work on the turf. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 28, 2022

While the rest of the team practices, working out on their own jogging are Minkah Fitzpatrick (NFI list) and Diontae Johnson (contract situation) pic.twitter.com/Uni4vsthyQ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

In what likely is the last team period, Robert Spillane intercepted Mitch Trubisky over the middle. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022