Predicting the outcome of each game on the Steelers’ 2022 regular season schedule

The anticipation of the NFL schedule release seems to grow each and every year. If you live in the area and frequently go to the games, you are excited to figure out which game is the most appealing to you and your schedule. If you do not live in the area and rely on your television to watch the games, you are eager to see which games are nationally televised and which regional games could potentially be shown in your area.

No matter what your situation is, we all love the schedule and enjoy predicting which games our beloved Steelers will win. On the bright side, the Steelers do not have to travel to the West Coast this year, but unfortunately, the AFC North expected to be one of the toughest divisions in football once again.

I am cautiously optimistic about the Steelers’ chances to make the playoffs, but in a challenging division and conference, the Steelers will likely need at least ten wins to make it into the playoffs. Let’s predict each game on Pittsburgh’s schedule and see if an AFC North division crown is feasible.

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 9/11/22 1:00 (CBS)

The reigning AFC North Champs will be a difficult test for the Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL season. Key additions along the offensive line could make the Bengals’ long-time weakness a strength, and the trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd will be difficult for the Steelers corners to contain. However, I am not sold on the Bengals defense, and I think Mitch Trubisky will come out the gate swinging for the fences, eager to prove his career revival.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Bengals 21 (1-0)

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots

9/18/22 1:00 (CBS)

The long-time AFC foe is still standing strong, but with a new quarterback in Mac Jones. Bill Belichick’s draft classes never look incredibly appealing, and this year’s class is no different. They did address key positions of need, but Mac Jones is still lacking a true number one receiver at his disposal. Losing J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore are also huge for the defense. As difficult as it has been for the Steelers to formulate a way to down the Patriots, I think they come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Patriots 20 (2-0)

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns

9/22/22 8:15 (Prime Video)

The last time the Steelers played the Browns on Thursday Night Football.... well, let’s not talk about it. Let’s just hope Mason Rudolph is not the starting quarterback this time, both for his sake as well as ours. The Steelers have done relatively well on short rest under Mike Tomlin, and I expect it to be no different this year. It will not remain this exciting all season, but a 3-0 start will make the Steelers the primary discussion point in national media circles.

Prediction: Steelers 22, Browns 17 (3-0)

Week 4: vs. New York Jets

10/2/22 1:00 (CBS)

This has all the makings of a dud game for the Steelers. It seems as if there are one or two of these games every year, where the Steelers just come out flat, especially after extended rest. Despite all the offseason drama surrounding Zach Wilson, the Jets have put together a nice complement of weapons for Wilson to utilize in 2022. Rookie receiver Garrett Wilson could be a lethal partner to second-year pro Elijah Moore, who dealt with injuries and sickness for a good chunk of the 2021 season. This game is a home game for the Steelers, but after riding high on momentum for multiple weeks, I think the Steelers finally have a letdown.

Prediction: Jets 30, Steelers 23 (3-1)

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills

10/9/22 1:00 (CBS)

The Steelers delivered a surprising win against Buffalo in Week 1 last year, but can they do it two years in a row? Superstar quarterback Josh Allen is riding steady with a supporting cast of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and newly drafted running back James Cook, and their defense looks to be one of the best in the league if corner Tre’Davious White can stay healthy. The Steelers do not have a legitimate CB1 on the roster, which could make Stefon Diggs a huge liability. Bills win in a nail-biter.

Prediction: Bills 28, Steelers 27 (3-2)

Week 6: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10/16/22 1:00 (FOX)

The Steelers are back at home to face Tom Brady for what will be one of the best games in the early afternoon time slot in Week 6. Chris Godwin is still working his way back from injury and could be inactive for this game if he winds up on the PUP list to begin the season, and the Steelers do not have to worry about Gronk this time, unless, of course, he decides to come back again, which can never be ruled out with him. I think the Steelers defense matches up well against the Bucs’ current offensive scheme, and I think the Steelers can keep this one under control.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Buccaneers 20 (4-2)

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins

10/23/22 8:30 (NBC)

Tua Tagovailoa, it is time to shine, because if you do not, you may be out of a starting job next year. Tua is an immensely talented quarterback, but he has been unable to stay healthy for any length of time. However, he has weapons everywhere he looks. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will give him speed for days, and Mike Gesicki has become a key entity in the red-zone offense. Running back additions Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert will also add explosiveness to the offense. The Steelers do not play well in Florida, so beware of this one.

Prediction: Dolphins 29, Steelers 21 (4-3)

Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles

10/30/22 1:00 (CBS)

The Steagles rivalry renewed! I have been really impressed with Philly’s offseason, as they have added big-time pieces at their biggest positions of need. Jordan Davis will add more stability to their run defense, A.J. Brown will give Jalen Hurts a proven WR1, and James Bradberry will lock down the cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay. I trust the Steelers’ ability to contain Jalen Hurts as a runner, but can Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon hold up against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith? I could see this as a breakout game for DeVonta Smith, who matches up well against either of the Steelers top corners.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Steelers 13 (4-4)

Week 9: Bye

The middle is always a nice spot.

Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints

11/13/22 1:00 (FOX)

The Steelers are infamous for poor starts after the bye week, but being at home and against a team in a state of transition, I feel pretty confident about this one. If Jameis Winston can throw it to his receivers more than he will throw it to Steelers defenders, they may have a fighting chance, but overall, Jameis Winston does not scare me in the slightest, nor does the rest of the roster. Atlanta is definitely at the bottom of the NFC South, but the Saints are not that far behind. If you are looking for a team most likely to underperform based on current expectation for 2022, look no further than the Saints.

Prediction: Steelers 26, Saints 12 (5-4)

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

11/20/22 8:20 (NBC)

The Steelers couldn’t possibly beat the Bengals twice in 2022, could they? The Steelers typically perform well in primetime, and this game is also at Acrisure Stadium. The recent news of Joe Burrow’s upcoming surgery will likely not change his mid-season outlook, but even with the new acquisitions on the offensive line, I see the Steelers pass rush giving Burrow fits on Sunday Night Football. Perhaps we even see a defensive touchdown.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Bengals 20 (6-4)

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts

11/28/22 8:15 (ESPN)

Do not get me wrong, I think this Colts team has the potential to make a deep run in the postseason. However, I like how the Steelers matchup in this one. Indy has some older pieces at corner, and I am not sure they will be able to handle the athleticism of the Steelers receivers. If the Steelers can hold Jonathan Taylor under 150 yards, I think they will come out on top.

Prediction: Steelers 18, Colts 14 (7-4)

Week 13: at Atlanta Falcons

12/4/22 1:00 (CBS)

The Falcons have maybe the best chance to land the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Enough said. What would add appeal to this game would be if both Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett started.

Prediction: Steelers 34, Falcons 19 (8-4)

Week 14: vs. Baltimore Ravens

12/11/22 1:00 (CBS)

Is it just me, or does it seem like the Steelers and Ravens often beat each other when they are away from home? This is late for the Steelers to be playing their archrivals for the first time of the year, but I cannot help but imagine how much this game may feel like a playoff game. There always seems to be a lot on the line in games like these, and this year should be no different. The Steelers have done well containing Lamar Jackson, but people are sleeping on this Ravens defense. I expect theirs to be one of the best in the league, and after putting up 34 points the previous week, I do not see the Steelers duplicating a performance like that the next week.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Steelers 15 (8-5)

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers

12/18/22 1:00 (CBS)

I said this last year (and was wrong), but I think too many people are sleeping on this Panthers team. The offensive line looks much better on paper this year, and that was the true downfall of their team last year. Even with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, I think Carolina pulls this one out in the final minutes of regulation.

Prediction: Panthers 24, Steelers 20 (8-6)

Week 16: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

12/24/22 8:15 (NFL Network)

Ah, yes! A special anniversary game for a special reception that will forever go down as nothing short of miraculous. Will we see anything historic happen this time? Only time will tell, but regardless, the Steelers defense will be on their toes trying to stop a talented trio of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller. Fortunately, I see there being more motivation for the Steelers to win this game, based on the circumstances. It is also possible that playoff seeding or Wild Card spots are determined by the outcome of this game. Steelers win, but in a tight one.

Prediction: Steelers 31, Raiders 28 (9-6)

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens

1/1/22 1:00 CBS

Any chance this game is flexed to a later time? Very rarely do the Steelers play both matchups against the Ravens in the 1:00 window. When push comes to shove, I think the Steelers have more talent on offense than the Ravens do, and I think that makes enough of a difference to split the season series 1-1.

Prediction: Steelers 28, Ravens 24 (10-6)

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns

TBD

Ten wins may not be enough for the Steelers to make the playoffs in a stacked AFC, so Week 18 is crucial. Even if the Browns are out of contention, you can guarantee they would like nothing more than to play spoiler on their hated foe. Even though this game is at home, I just get a sneaky suspicion the Browns will play up to their competition and make life difficult for the Steelers. My heart says Steelers, but my gut says Browns. Even without Deshaun Watson, beating the Browns twice is a tall task. I think Nick Chubb makes the difference in the 4th quarter.

Prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 17 (10-7)

How do you think the Steelers will do in 2022? What do you think their record will be? Be sure to share your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers in the comment section below!