Knee-Jerk Reactions to Day 2 of Steelers 2022 Training Camp

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. As sports fans, we typically do this every time our team takes the field or is in the news for one reason or another. Steelers’ fans are no different. As is the custom, knee jerk thoughts are recorded in real time and are published immediately after each Steelers experience. It’s the BTSC version of shooting first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during the my trip to Day 2 of Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe. Here are my initial reactions to seeing the Steelers in camp.

Getting into the Field at St. Vincent was actually pretty easy.

There are plenty of fans around, but it looks nothing like it did yesterday.

Quadrick Green's quads are everything in person that we've made them out to be.

Wow, there is definitely no missing Kevin Dotson walking around. Kyle quoted Drax for the most part, "these other dudes are dudes, he is a man".

The sprinkles are falling, but the team is slowly taking the field.

As the team was warming up, the rains came down. Luckily there was no thunder or lightning so practice continues.

Boy, there is a lot going on in a lot of different places. Not even sure how you would keep track of it all.

I will say this....Najee Harris looks and moves every bit the part of a top tier RB.

As we watch the field crew uncover the main field, it was noted that they could use a little bit of training at PNC Park from the ground crew there.

First play of seven shots Trubisky to Claypool for a beautiful toe tap.

Gentry bobbled the second one, and Devin Bush picked it off and would have returned it all the way.

Trubisky should be three for three but instead is two for three.

Gentry redeems himself, to make Trubisky three of four.

Rudolph takes over and his first pass should have been intercepted.

Rudolph goes one of three. Mitch just looked so much more comfortable than Mason.

Pressley Harvin's first punt is an absolute bomb.

Someone needs to tell the guy trying to blow off the tarp of that if you're blowing all the water onto the area you just uncovered, was there any point in covering it in the first place?

T.J. bats down a Mitch pass. That guy disrupts everything.

Pickett's first pass is tipped and intercepted.

3 steps and slant. Nice!

During this latest segment, all QB play has been shaky.

I've got to be honest.....this is actually kind of boring at times.

Diontae and Minkah doing some running. Minkah going hard....Diontae, ehh.

7 on 7 is next. The offense looked decent, no spectacular splash plays.

Spillane with an interception of Mitch during 11 on 11.

Gotta be honest, the offense has not looked great.

Practice breaks, and it's interesting to see who sticks around to do some work and who departs.

People can think what they want about him, but Terrell Edmonds stuck around a while and continued to get some work in.

There you have my knee jerks. I’m going to sleep on these and talk it out on Tuesday’s episode of The Scho Bro Show.