Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 2: Rain doesn’t damped Steelers work

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Thursday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Not ideal conditions

The weather didn’t look good for the Steelers, and it started off poorly with rain storms moving the team to their turf field at Saint Vincent. It didn’t force the fans out of the bleachers, and it also didn’t stop the work Mike Tomlin wanted to get done. Without thunder or lightning threatening both players and fan safety, the Steelers were still able to get a full workout in with the rain dissipating by the end of practice.

7 Shots Returns

Even in the rain fans were treated to the first ‘7 Shots’ drill of camp. For those who don’t know what the ‘7 Shots’ drill is, it is simple. The ball is placed at the two-yard line, and seven plays are run from that spot. If the offense scores, they win that repetition. If they don’t, the defense wins that play. Best of seven. Only two quarterbacks participated in the drill, and they were Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Trubisky went 3-for-4 in the drill. As for Rudolph, he went 1-for-3. Nonetheless, the offense was able to win the first ‘7 Shots’ of 2022 training camp, by the score 4-3.

Kendrick Green

Several players were made available to the media after practice, and there were plenty of good soundbites coming from these players. None were more surprising than Kendrick Green suggesting he didn’t like playing center, the position which got him into the starting lineup in 2021. To be fair, Green played guard in college, and he feels it is his strong suit. The Steelers feel determined to give Green a shot to beat out Kevin Dotson to start at left guard, nonetheless it was weird to see Green make these comments.

CB Update

Just like Green and Dotson have been rotating at left guard, so have the cornerbacks. It seems as if Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace are pushing for repetitions so far in camp. On Day 2, it was Maulet, not Wallace, getting the start with the top defensive unit.

ILB Update

Fans who attended practices at Saint Vincent might have noticed a rotation happening at the inside linebacker position. These rotations are to ease the wear and tear off players like Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane. However, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he has no plans of doing this in-season, unlike what happened at the end of 2021.

Cam Responds

Cam Heyward is far-and-away the leader of the Steelers. When Ben Roethlisberger made comments about the current roster being filled with me-first players, Heyward responded. In fact, he doubled down on those comments after Thursday’s practice.

Injury Report

It’s always good when the lone injury from a camp practice is when a player leaves with “lower body tightness” and not as significant injury of any kind.

Post-Workout

Diontae Johnson continues his hold-in as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season. He isn’t doing any team drills, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t putting in work.

Take a look at some of what Johnson is doing during the team’s workouts while he hones his craft.

While Cam Heyward is the team’s leader, he also supports his fellow players to get what they feel they deserve. So, unless it hurts the team, Heyward is fully supporting Johnson trying to get a new contract.

INTs

With practice comes risks taken. With practice comes mistakes. Interceptions are bound to happen, and the Steelers defense was able to corral two interceptions in the waning moments of Thursday’s practice.

Video

Photos

