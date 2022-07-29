The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Thursday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Not ideal conditions

The weather didn’t look good for the Steelers, and it started off poorly with rain storms moving the team to their turf field at Saint Vincent. It didn’t force the fans out of the bleachers, and it also didn’t stop the work Mike Tomlin wanted to get done. Without thunder or lightning threatening both players and fan safety, the Steelers were still able to get a full workout in with the rain dissipating by the end of practice.

Because of rain, Steelers move practice to turf field. pic.twitter.com/jRBvYh5qdu — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

7 Shots Returns

Even in the rain fans were treated to the first ‘7 Shots’ drill of camp. For those who don’t know what the ‘7 Shots’ drill is, it is simple. The ball is placed at the two-yard line, and seven plays are run from that spot. If the offense scores, they win that repetition. If they don’t, the defense wins that play. Best of seven. Only two quarterbacks participated in the drill, and they were Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Trubisky went 3-for-4 in the drill. As for Rudolph, he went 1-for-3. Nonetheless, the offense was able to win the first ‘7 Shots’ of 2022 training camp, by the score 4-3.

First 7 shots goal line drill of camp:



Mitch Trubisky 3/4, one pass picked off by Devin Bush after a PBU by Terrell Edmunds. Had TDs to Claypool, Miller, Gentry



Mason Rudolph 1/3, Justin Layne dropped INT, another PBU by Norwood. Scored on final play w/ pass to Tyler Vaughns. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2022

Kendrick Green

Several players were made available to the media after practice, and there were plenty of good soundbites coming from these players. None were more surprising than Kendrick Green suggesting he didn’t like playing center, the position which got him into the starting lineup in 2021. To be fair, Green played guard in college, and he feels it is his strong suit. The Steelers feel determined to give Green a shot to beat out Kevin Dotson to start at left guard, nonetheless it was weird to see Green make these comments.

Kendrick Green, who repped w/ the 1s at LG today, is happier back at guard after playing C last year



"I think I'm going be a lot better at guard. To be honest, I didn't really like playing center, but it is what it is. I'm definitely just kind of happy to get back to what I did" — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2022

CB Update

Just like Green and Dotson have been rotating at left guard, so have the cornerbacks. It seems as if Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace are pushing for repetitions so far in camp. On Day 2, it was Maulet, not Wallace, getting the start with the top defensive unit.

Arthur Maulet seems to be pushing Levi Wallace to be a starter at CB. took the first reps today



Kendrick Green was LG1 today with Kevin Dotson running with the 2s — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

ILB Update

Fans who attended practices at Saint Vincent might have noticed a rotation happening at the inside linebacker position. These rotations are to ease the wear and tear off players like Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane. However, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he has no plans of doing this in-season, unlike what happened at the end of 2021.

Steelers DC Teryl Austin said that the musical chairs at ILB is to take some wear and tear of Bush, Spillane, Jack. When asked about it working last year at end of season, he said "I had no say so in that" in a way that I took he's not interested in doing it like that. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 28, 2022

Cam Responds

Cam Heyward is far-and-away the leader of the Steelers. When Ben Roethlisberger made comments about the current roster being filled with me-first players, Heyward responded. In fact, he doubled down on those comments after Thursday’s practice.

.@DVEMike asks about red flags about potential me-first guys.



Cam Heyward: “if you’re taking off your pads in the middle of a game, we’re going to have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/E9cqMN62oR — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2022

Injury Report

It’s always good when the lone injury from a camp practice is when a player leaves with “lower body tightness” and not as significant injury of any kind.

Only one injury note from #SteelersCamp TE Pat Freiermuth had some lower body tightness which prevented him from finishing practice — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Post-Workout

Diontae Johnson continues his hold-in as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season. He isn’t doing any team drills, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t putting in work.

The last player still on the field working an hour after practice ended ... Diontae Johnson. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 28, 2022

Take a look at some of what Johnson is doing during the team’s workouts while he hones his craft.

And here he is on the side after the quarterbacks take over. Same routine as yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mpzq4DiDGF — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

While Cam Heyward is the team’s leader, he also supports his fellow players to get what they feel they deserve. So, unless it hurts the team, Heyward is fully supporting Johnson trying to get a new contract.

Cam Heyward said he knows exactly where Diontae Johnson is@coming from by holding in. He says he has no problem with it as long as there is no disruption with the team. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 28, 2022

INTs

With practice comes risks taken. With practice comes mistakes. Interceptions are bound to happen, and the Steelers defense was able to corral two interceptions in the waning moments of Thursday’s practice.

In what likely is the last team period, Robert Spillane intercepted Mitch Trubisky over the middle. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

Kenny Pickett’s first pass attempt on teams is intercepted by Chris Steele over the middle. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 28, 2022

Video

WR Miles Boykin talks about playing for both the Ravens and now Steelers, as well as his new position room pic.twitter.com/YW9Zzv92rf — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

Kevin Dotson is excited to get back to establishing himself as a “People Mover” at left guard pic.twitter.com/7y75IL9GgD — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 28, 2022

#Steelers Offensive Line is one of the top 5 storylines of this #SteelersTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/VZSdoJwnPT — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Ball security is ALWAYS a point of emphasis at #SteelersTrainingCamp and this year is NO exception. Running backs asked to make tough catches today pic.twitter.com/zN0wYlF1xz — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Wide receivers aren’t the only ones that benefit from using the jugs machine. ⁦@rell_island6⁩ Terrell Edmunds also spent a lot of time after practice #SteelersTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/xFjLL4ZfAS — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Minkah Fitzpatrick getting in some hand-eye Coordination drills. His right wrist looks fine. (He’s on #NFI list Non Football Injury List #Steelers @KDKA pic.twitter.com/LgfZYLadtv — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 28, 2022

Photos

Minkah Fitzpatrick working with tennis balls. Might not get to the Super Bowl but he can win Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/Zu36V43gf8 — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) July 29, 2022