7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Thursday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continue to practice for training camp at St. Vincent College on Thursday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

T.J. Watt

After not participating in training camp in 2021 due to working out a new contract, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is picking up right where he left off at the end of last season. Coach Tomlin was asked if it’s nice to see T.J. doing T.J. things or if it’s difficult because the offense can’t get a snap in at times.

“I am not going to discourage T.J. [Watt] from being T.J.”

Mason Rudolph

Much do the dismay of a portion of Steelers’ Nation, Mason Rudolph is not fading into the background of the Steelers quarterback competition. Coach Tomlin was asked what he has gotten from Rudolph from OTA‘s through the first couple training camp practices.

“He’s been Mason [Rudolph]. He’s taken advantage of opportunities, he’s been detailed, he’s doing a good job communicating with others. He’s been competitive. Not anything out of the usual in terms of his approach to business.”

George Pickens & Calvin Austin III

An integral part of the Steelers offense for 2022 is the acclamation of the two wide receivers taken in this year‘s draft in George Pickens and Calvin Austin. Coach Tomlin was asked what he has seen so far from his two rookie wide receivers.

“They’re doing a really good job and they’re getting an opportunity to get some reps. There are some mistakes, but that’s part of the process. Do they not make the same mistake twice? How did they learn from those mistakes? When they’re less than certain, do they still play at full speed? I think those are certain things you look for in the wide receiver position, and they’re getting an opportunity to learn those lessons and display their skills.”

Miles Boykin & Anthony Miller

In a follow up to the previous question, Coach Tomlin was asked if some of the veteran receivers such as Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller are sensing an opportunity thus far.

“Absolutely.”

Robert Spillane

The rotation at inside linebacker has been a topic for discussion over the first two days of training camp practices. Coach Tomlin was asked what Robert Spillane brings to the team that other players may not.

“I hadn’t thought about it in that way. I’m really just focused on getting him better. It’s been a nice maturation process for him. He has asked good questions. He’s a football guy, he’s a junkie. You start to see that turn up in his play. And I think that’s a reasonable expectation for a guy that has attention to detail and that passion for the game.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen HERE on the Steelers YouTube channel.