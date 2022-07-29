Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Friday’s practice

With two practices down so far in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice is starting to become a routine.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today, but will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Chase Claypool on being versatile lining up lots of places in the offense pic.twitter.com/L57A80NRhU — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Chase Claypool on Steelers teammate George Pickens: “I think he’s gonna be the best rookie receiver in the NFL.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

DB Arthur Maulet says things pic.twitter.com/fk2FGRbVxf — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Chase Claypool praised Mason Rudolph's accuracy this morning:



"Mason, all the receivers say, he's one of the most accurate quarterback. It's crazy how accurate he is. He doesn't get enough praise and attention. He's just as in the running as each of those guys." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Alex Highsmith said he is working on finishing. Said that can help him make the jump to “12-plus sacks.” Aiming high. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 29, 2022

There is a light drizzle falling here at Saint Vincent College as Friday's practice is getting ready to begin. But a nice crowd. And it appears the Steelers will be on Chuck Noll Field today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 29, 2022

Wide receivers warming up with a rugby ball again today pic.twitter.com/sueVBQwDqn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Diontae Johnson participating in a WR sweep drill getting a handoff from QBs. Don’t remember seeing him do that before. pic.twitter.com/JM99HbWhwu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Minkah Fitzpatrick still isn't practicing, but he was working with a trainer catching passes -- with one hand. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 29, 2022

Diontae Johnson not participating in the receiving line now, now working one-on-one with a staff catching passes pic.twitter.com/5fRL6N8TGd — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Arthur Maulet again the 1st team nickel. No Levi Wallace on 1st team to start. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

No Seven Shots again for Pickett. Mitch and Mason split it again. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Rudolph scored on 2 of his 3 snaps. Noting notable about them https://t.co/d2H2LseFdt — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Steelers first-team D was fired up and shut out Mitch Trubisky’s starting offense in 7 shots. Best chance for a TD was a Trubisky scramble but TJ Watt probably would’ve had him in the backfield. Also incompletions to Zach Gentry, Anthony Miller and Kevin Rader… — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

Mason Rudolph and the backup offense scored on 2 of 3 attempts at the goal line, one to Jeremy McNichols wide open in the right flat and the other to Steven Sims over the middle. Third try was incomplete intended for Tyler Vaughns but throw was a little off the mark. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

Big energy from Steelers defense today, continuing the trend of the last two days. Guys were amped before 7 shots, had a big celebration at Terrell Edmunds PBU and Cam Sutton’s coverage that broke up Mitch Trubisky’s first attempt to Gentry. Watt sacked Trubisky on the second rep — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Mike T is out here explaining his Tomlinisms on instagram. https://t.co/2lSQnYQKbm — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Still no reps for Kenny Pickett in Steelers’ famed 7 shots goal-line drill. Also still no participation in that live period for Diontae Johnson.



Arthur Maulet and Karl Joseph both rotating in at slot corner with the first-team D with Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon outside. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

Kendrick Green getting more reps at 1st team left guard today — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

George Pickens — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

George Pickens just shook off Ahkello Witherspoon to make a catch, much to the pure joy of the crowd who had a loud OHHHH as it happened — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Claypool comes up holding his right elbow, upper arm — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 29, 2022

Chase Claypool shaken up here and is walking off the field with a trainer. Might’ve been holding his hip a bit. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

Mason Rudolph let one fly deep down the sideline to Miles Boykin. He doesn’t come down with it and the pass wobbled a little, but it was nice to see Rudolph push it down the field. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

On his first throw of the day, Kenny Pickett almost throws yet another INT. DB Linden Stephens probably should have had it — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Pickett’s first 11 on 11 series today:

0 for 3 passing and a sack https://t.co/EUIgEpO8wW — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Steelers UDFA edge rusher Tyree Johnson getting a lot of dap from defenders after a “sack” of Kenny Pickett to end that live team period. Pickett was pressured immediately working behind 3rd-team OL. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

Not practicing today (lower body injury) pic.twitter.com/ng482q00Nm — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

DeMarvin Leal cracks through the line and sacks Kenny Pickett. He’s been solid thus far this week. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 29, 2022

No pads on but Damontae Kazee just LIT up Calvin Austin. Kazee knocks the ball out despite that on a slant over the middle.



Defense was hyped and amped up. Kazee flexing. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 29, 2022

Kenny Pickett had a rough series in the live third down period. 0/4, including what looked like two would-be sacks. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Kendrick Green and Carlos Davis engage in some pushing and shoving after a play. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 29, 2022

Rudolph just picking part this secondary. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 29, 2022

Kenny Pickett had his first two completions in the last live period, one to Mateo Durant and another to Jaylen Warren. Had another throw on the run that went incomplete. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Maybe he's being asked to do this, I don't know, but during team drills Kenny Pickett checks down a TON. Dump-offs to RBs, short throws to TEs, etc — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Have not seen cornerback Levi Wallace today at Steelers practice. At least not in uniform. We’ll see if Mike Tomlin has an update afterward. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

Finally saw Kenny Pickett let it fly deep, this time to Miles Boykin. It was a pretty pass attempt, probably his best, but Chris Steele breaks it up at the last minute. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Twice today Miles Boykin had chances to catch deep balls. On both occasions he got his hands on the ball but did not make the catch. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 29, 2022

Steelers starting their final live period of the day and it begins with a fly sweep to Calvin Austin, who was absolutely sliding through a hole for a nice gain that pleased the crowd. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 29, 2022

Nice contested catch by Zach Gentry over Myles Jack, who tried to keep a hand in there as Gentry secured the pass from Trubisky — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Oladokun shut out again from team drills, third day in a row to start camp https://t.co/Qk7zQQQRbv — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Practice ends with a big skirmish. Couldn’t see who started it, but looked like Tuzar Skipper, Jake Dixon, Carlos Davis and Tyree Johnson were in the middle of it. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Practice ends with a fight. Jake Dixon was involved in part of it then a full scale scrum broke out. Tuzar Skipper and Carlos Davis were among the combatants. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 29, 2022

Tyree Johnson also was involved for sure. May have been him, not Skipper. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 29, 2022