Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Training Camp Vol. 1

It's Friday again, so it's time for the six pack of questions.

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Training camp is upon us! The first question is how you personally handle reports coming from camp? Do you take them with a grain of salt, or do you believe everything you ready from Latrobe?

2. If you met a big-name Steelers player, current or former, and it wasn’t interrupting their lives, would you ask for an autograph, or ask for a photo?

3. The Steelers have only had three practices, but who is a player you’ve been pleasantly surprised with what you’ve read/seen from them so far?

4. What is your favorite drill to read about from camp?

7 Shots?

‘Backs on ‘Backers?

Two/Four Minute Drill?

Some other drill?

5. Which new face will have the biggest impact on the team in 2022?

Larry Ogunjobi

Myles Jack

Mitch Trubisky

Levi Wallace

James Daniels

6. I’m headed to the beach for the next week, what is your favorite concoction to have with your toes in the sand? Share the recipe!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

