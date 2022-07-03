Will Isaiahh Loudermilk show more growth for the Steelers in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

John Leglue

Position: Offensive Lineman

Age: 26

Year: 2

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 310

Drafted: UDFA 2019 (Denver Broncos)

College: Tulane

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

One year ago, John Leglue was a longshot to make the Steelers practice squad, let alone a the 53-man roster. After a solid preseason, Leglue found his way onto the Steelers practice squad, a place which was familiar as he spent 2019 on the New Orleans Saints squad. But when the injuries kept piling up at the guard position for the Steelers in 2021, Leglue found himself getting his first NFL action against the Baltimore Ravens after B.J. Finney went out on the third snap of the game. Leglue started the remaining five regular season games and the Steelers Wild Card game and logged a total of 407 regular season snaps. While his playing time to end the year gives Leglue an advantage for 2022, he still will find himself on the bubble to make the roster based on the Steelers making additions to the position group. The fact that Leglue has played center, guard, and tackle throughout his NFL career may bode well for him, but he also may be looking for another practice squad position depending on how everything else shakes out.

Isaiah Loudermilk

Position: Defensive End

Age: 24

Year: 2

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 293

Drafted: Round 5, Pick 156, 2021

College: Wisconsin

Roster Outlook: Very likely

Analysis:

While Loudermilk is very close to a roster lock after the Steelers traded into the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft to acquire him, it is a very crowded defensive line room at this time. For that reason, they are very well could be a player expected to make the 53 who ends up released come September. Although I doubt it will be Loudermilk after he showed promise in 2021 when he ended up with two games started, three passes defensed, and a sack on the season while playing 288 defensive snaps. What’s more important is to see how much Loudermilk progresses in 2022 and if he can emerge as one of the young players to be the future of the Steelers defensive line.

