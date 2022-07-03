Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Retro Show Rebroadcast: Forget cat, Bradshaw spells win without being spotted the “w” and “i”

Lets go back to a time when The Deer Hunter, two months away from winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, was number one at the movies, Le Freak and Y.M.C.A. were burning up the radio air waves and gold was at an epic high. But just as big, the Steelers and Cowboys were vying for the Lombardi Trophy and to become the first team to earn three of them. Relive that awesome classic on the Steelers Retro Show.

Listen to the show below

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Connor Heyward makes a “mandatory” impression

Welcome to the Steelers Power Half Hour. This week, Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek talk about Connor Heyward’s role on the team, the Steelers salary cap situation and Le’Veon Bell’s upcoming boxing debut.

