 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Stranger Steelers Things edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/27

There is a lot of hype over CA3. If he is able to bring to the Steelers what he knows that he has to offer, look out!

Tuesday 6/28

A lot can happen in Latrobe, but at least the Steelers have a possible blueprint.

Yeah, Diontae Johnson is going to ask for a lot of loot after another receiver signs for big bucks.

Wednesday 6/29

Kenny Pickett is popular. He is the highest 2022 draft pick as far as jersey sales go. Even BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman wants a Pickett jersey. That is, of course, after he gets his Dick Shiner Throwback.

Thursday 6/30

Since Ogunjobi was signed, I have contended that Alex Highsmith would benefit the most from the addition of the former Brown and Bengal. I hadn’t known that they played together at Charlotte. This is promising.

Friday 7/1

Anything to stay relevant. I, personally, would rather see hobos battle in an alley over a half-eaten Arbys Beef ‘N Cheddar.

The Steelers celebrating the release of Season 4, Volume 2 of Stranger Things with a fun tweet. Let’s hope 2022 isn’t as disturbing as what I watched on Netflix over the weekend.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...