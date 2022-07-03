A look back at the Steelers week that was: Stranger Steelers Things edition

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/27

EXCLUSIVE: #Steelers WR Calvin Austin III

"I don't see myself as a guy who fits in one role - I'm not that type of player. I can do a variety of things and contribute in a variety of ways."https://t.co/6OM5VepRIS pic.twitter.com/N0sBdTxwcV — Steelers Takeaways (@PittsburghSport) June 27, 2022

There is a lot of hype over CA3. If he is able to bring to the Steelers what he knows that he has to offer, look out!

Tuesday 6/28

Mark Kaboly: "Unless Trubisky gets hurt or plays terribly in camp and the preseason, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t start the season as the No. 1. How long he stays there will depend on how he plays." #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh✨ (@Blitz_Burgh) June 28, 2022

A lot can happen in Latrobe, but at least the Steelers have a possible blueprint.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. pic.twitter.com/9O6nxXzNXd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

Yeah, Diontae Johnson is going to ask for a lot of loot after another receiver signs for big bucks.

Wednesday 6/29

The hottest unis on the market



Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

Kenny Pickett is popular. He is the highest 2022 draft pick as far as jersey sales go. Even BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman wants a Pickett jersey. That is, of course, after he gets his Dick Shiner Throwback.

Thursday 6/30

Fun fact: Larry Ogunjobi and Alex Highsmith played college ball at Charlotte together (they were there at the same time in 2016).



In 6 combined college seasons between these two players, Highsmith and Ogunjobi combined for 76.0 TFLs and 26.5 sacks. #Steelers — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) June 30, 2022

Since Ogunjobi was signed, I have contended that Alex Highsmith would benefit the most from the addition of the former Brown and Bengal. I hadn’t known that they played together at Charlotte. This is promising.

Friday 7/1

& it’s official nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo pic.twitter.com/lBGwwI7nyg — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 1, 2022

Anything to stay relevant. I, personally, would rather see hobos battle in an alley over a half-eaten Arbys Beef ‘N Cheddar.

The Steelers celebrating the release of Season 4, Volume 2 of Stranger Things with a fun tweet. Let’s hope 2022 isn’t as disturbing as what I watched on Netflix over the weekend.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.