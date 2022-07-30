Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Is George Pickens the key to unlocking the Steelers’ offense?

Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk about the best-case scenarios with the selection of George Pickens.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Diontae Johnson is already making friends

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson is “holding in” at the onset of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. However, he’s still getting work, so is it really that big of a deal? And isn’t it a bit too late to worry about it considering previous hold ins by Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt? All that and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack With Tony with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

State of the Steelers: Is it enough to get the black-and-gold job done?

With training camp starting, have the Steelers done enough and where are the holes are on offense and defense? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

