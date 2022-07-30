3 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Friday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continue to practice for training camp at St. Vincent College on Friday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Damontae Kazee

During Friday’s practice, new Steelers’ safety Demonte Kazee had more than one play in which he was very physical for players not wearing pads. Coach Tomlin was asked if Kazee realizes they are not supposed to be fully tackling yet.

“I’d rather say ‘woah’ than ‘sick him’, and in that instance, ‘woah’.”

Coach Tomlin was asked a follow-up question about if that is part of Kazee‘s game.

“We’ll see.”

Zach Gentry

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was unable to practice on Friday due to a hamstring issue. With Freiermuth on the sideline, Zach Gentry was able to step up once again. Coach Tomlin was asked how much has he seen Gentry grow in his time with the Steelers.

“Zach [Gentry] has been a guy in development since he’s been here. It started first with his body. Those of you who have been around, you know he has really put on some weight and things of that nature. He’s really embraced the role that he’s in the process of carving out for himself. It’s just been a nice, natural maturation process over the time that he’s been here. It’s reasonable to expect to continue, as he’s been doing a good job.”

Chase Claypool

One player who began practice but was unable to finish was wide receiver Chase Claypool with a shoulder injury. Coach Tomlin was asked what happened on the play with Claypool and if there’s more concern since he is the only starter from last season at wide receiver who is practicing.

“There’s not any concern. I don’t really know when it occurred, to be honest with you. It’s probably not serious. So, we don’t have a high-level concern regarding the question that you asked.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen HERE on the Steelers YouTube channel.