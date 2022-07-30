The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Friday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Physical Camp

Throughout the first week of training camp, the Steelers have had some type of physical altercation, or skirmish if you will, during practices. This isn’t abnormal, but you have to wonder if this is all happening without pads, what will happen when the pads get thrown on?

Either way, Mike Tomlin was asked about the physical nature of these events, and he didn’t shy away from saying while it’s a part of the game, it isn’t one which he lauds or applauds.

#Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ask by ⁦@tribjoerutter⁩ about the fight on the last play of camp involving Duquesne’s Jake Dixon #HereWeGo ⁦@937theFan⁩ pic.twitter.com/cp4Y6YIt1v — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) July 29, 2022

7 Shots

In your daily 7 Shots update, it wasn’t pretty for the offense on Friday. What also is notable is how Kenny Pickett isn’t even getting reps in the drill for the second straight day.

7 shots — Trubisky 0 for 4



Rudolph 2 for 3



Pickett DNP — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 29, 2022

Hold-in continues

For those keeping track of the Diontae Johnson hold-in...it continues.

Diontae Johnson not participating in the receiving line now, now working one-on-one with a staff catching passes pic.twitter.com/5fRL6N8TGd — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Injury Update

The Steelers got some good news on the injury front, but more names keep getting added to the list. Freiermuth missed practice again, now being labeled a hamstring injury, while Levi Wallace was out due to being sick.

Injuries: Chase Claypool hurt his shoulder and didn’t finish. He is being evaluated according to Mike Tomlin. CB Levi Wallace was sick and did not practice. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 29, 2022

The biggest concern was Claypool leaving Friday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but Mike Tomlin said it wasn’t serious and they aren’t concerned about it moving forward.

Mike Tomlin says Chase Claypool’s shoulder injury is “probably not serious” and they don’t have a “high level of concern.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

The Rookie Waiting Game

Kenny Pickett might have been held out of the 7 shots drills the past two days, but he can’t complain about anything compared to Chris Oladokun. After three days of practice, Oladokun hasn’t participated in on team drill yet. Not even the final reps of a 7-on-7 drill.

Nothing.

Certainly has to be frustrating for a player just trying to put his best foot forward.

Oladokun shut out again from team drills, third day in a row to start camp https://t.co/Qk7zQQQRbv — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

CA3

Thursday Calvin Austin III took a wide receiver screen and turned it into a 60+ yard touchdown run. While it wasn’t a screen, Austin showed off his speed again, this time on a reverse.

A little more Calvin Austin reverse action today gives the rookie to a chance to show off his speed again. Got some cheers from the crowd as he cut through a hole and streaked down the left sideline — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Boykin no bueno

While George Pickens continues to show off his stuff during camp, another wide receiver is struggling mightily. That would be none other than Miles Boykin. Boykin has had chances to flash some potential this camp, but both figuratively and literally let the opportunities slip through his hands.

Twice today Miles Boykin had chances to catch deep balls. On both occasions he got his hands on the ball but did not make the catch. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 29, 2022

Alumni Return

It’s always good to see Steelers alumni show up at Saint Vincent to take in a practice or two. Friday had both Aaron Smith and Ike Taylor visiting the fields to check out the 2022 Steelers.

Aaron Smith and Ike Taylor visited their old stomping grounds. pic.twitter.com/h4B2pZSW46 — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) July 29, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Interview

Coach Tomlin addressed the media following Day 3 of #SteelersCamp. pic.twitter.com/rkII6GJeA9 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 30, 2022

Video

Chase Claypool on being versatile lining up lots of places in the offense pic.twitter.com/L57A80NRhU — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 29, 2022

Diontae Johnson works out in the end zone while team does individuals right behind him. pic.twitter.com/shPeCbO0Df — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 29, 2022

Wide receivers warming up with a rugby ball again today pic.twitter.com/sueVBQwDqn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

Mitch Trubisky to George Pickens for the play of the day #steelers pic.twitter.com/4LmXLMZvPi — smitty in the streets (@smittywerbin1) July 29, 2022

Photos

Diontae Johnson multi-tasking, signing a few autographs after taking a rep in “Ball-Security.” Starting to get the feeling he’ll be signing something else sooner or later. pic.twitter.com/nvFPr3S5uk — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) July 29, 2022

Najee Harris working on ball-security. pic.twitter.com/tjj7MuDHZf — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) July 29, 2022