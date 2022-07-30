 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 3: “Chippy” camp continues for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: AUG 07 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Friday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Physical Camp

Throughout the first week of training camp, the Steelers have had some type of physical altercation, or skirmish if you will, during practices. This isn’t abnormal, but you have to wonder if this is all happening without pads, what will happen when the pads get thrown on?

Either way, Mike Tomlin was asked about the physical nature of these events, and he didn’t shy away from saying while it’s a part of the game, it isn’t one which he lauds or applauds.

7 Shots

In your daily 7 Shots update, it wasn’t pretty for the offense on Friday. What also is notable is how Kenny Pickett isn’t even getting reps in the drill for the second straight day.

Hold-in continues

For those keeping track of the Diontae Johnson hold-in...it continues.

Injury Update

The Steelers got some good news on the injury front, but more names keep getting added to the list. Freiermuth missed practice again, now being labeled a hamstring injury, while Levi Wallace was out due to being sick.

The biggest concern was Claypool leaving Friday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but Mike Tomlin said it wasn’t serious and they aren’t concerned about it moving forward.

The Rookie Waiting Game

Kenny Pickett might have been held out of the 7 shots drills the past two days, but he can’t complain about anything compared to Chris Oladokun. After three days of practice, Oladokun hasn’t participated in on team drill yet. Not even the final reps of a 7-on-7 drill.

Nothing.

Certainly has to be frustrating for a player just trying to put his best foot forward.

CA3

Thursday Calvin Austin III took a wide receiver screen and turned it into a 60+ yard touchdown run. While it wasn’t a screen, Austin showed off his speed again, this time on a reverse.

Boykin no bueno

While George Pickens continues to show off his stuff during camp, another wide receiver is struggling mightily. That would be none other than Miles Boykin. Boykin has had chances to flash some potential this camp, but both figuratively and literally let the opportunities slip through his hands.

Alumni Return

It’s always good to see Steelers alumni show up at Saint Vincent to take in a practice or two. Friday had both Aaron Smith and Ike Taylor visiting the fields to check out the 2022 Steelers.

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Interview

Video

Photos

