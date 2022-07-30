The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out 4 players on Friday

I Pittsburgh Steelers are three practices in the training camp with one more remaining on Saturday before a day off and the pads go on next week. Even with a 490 man roster, Steelers her constantly looking for other players where they could get an upgrade at a position group or help fill-in if a player is missing time due to injury. According to Aaron Wilson of the pro football net work, Steelers worked out for players on Friday with #2 being running backs into your defense of lineman.

Steelers worked out Jordan Howard, Josh Adams, Mike Pansluck, Hauti Pututau — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2022

With four different players coming in, let’s look at the background of each one. Based on the tweets and available players, I do believe there are two mistakes in the names reported by Wilson as the defensive tackles were Mike Panasiuk and Hauati Pututau.

Jordan Howard

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, running back Jordan Howard spent three seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 for a sixth-round draft pick. In his rookie season in Chicago, Howard made the Pro Bowl after he appeared in 15 games with 13 starts. Carrying the football 252 times for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns, Howard also added another 29 receptions for 298 yards and a receiving touchdown. Howard followed up his rookie season starting all 16 games in 2017 and rushing for 1,122 yards on 276 carries with nine touchdowns. Howard‘s third season in Chicago came up just shy of 1,000 yards but added another nine touchdowns on the ground. In all, Howard rushed for 24 touchdowns in three seasons in Chicago.

In 2019 with the Eagles, Howard only appeared in 10 games with four starts where we had 525 rushing yards on 119 attempts and six touchdowns. Howard ultimately missed six games with a shoulder injury.

Signing with the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 offseason, he was waived after only five games where he had 28 rushes for 33 yards and four touchdowns. Howard signed back with the Eagles on their practice squad and was elevated for two games where he had seven rushes for 27 yards. Howard signed with the Eagles again in the 2021 offseason but failed to make the team and again landed on the practice squad. Signed to the active roster in November, Howard played in seven games where he had 86 rushes for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Adams

Undrafted out of Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL draft, Josh Adams was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Failing to make the roster, Adams landed on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster the third week of the season. In his rookie year, Adams appeared in 14 games with five starts where he had 120 rushing attempts for 511 yards and three touchdowns.

Failing to make the Eagles in 2019, Adam signed to the New York Jets practice squad and was promoted to the active roster late in the season where he appeared in three games with eight rushes for 12 yards. Adam‘s landed on the Jets practice squad again in 2020, and, between being a practice quad elevation and signed to the roster in November, he appeared in eight games with 29 rushes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams once again did not make the active roster in 2021 but landed on the Jets practice squad. After being promoted for one game where he did not receive a catty, Adams was released in early October. Adams landed on the New Orleans Saints practice squad in November but was released prior to the final regular season game. Despite signing a Reserve/Future contract with New Orleans following the 2021 season, he was waived following the 2022 NFL draft.

Mike Panasiuk

Undrafted out of Michigan State in 2020, Mike Panasiuk signed with the Las Vegas Raiders but was cut following training camp. Panasiuk was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad for the 2020 season and spent 2021 on the Reserve/Injured List.

Hauati Pututau

Undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft out of Utah, Hauati Pututau was signed by the Green Bay Packers. Earlier this week, Pututau was released by the Packers just before their first training camp practice when they added three players to their roster.

