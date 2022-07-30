Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Saturday’s practice

With just one practice left this week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp before the players get a day off on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice is starting to become a routine.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today, but will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

The line of cars to get into Steelers practice at Latrobe is as long as it’s ever been so far this camp. Weather is beautiful today - high 70s right now and sunny.



Don’t forget sunscreen! pic.twitter.com/a0zO6ylP18 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Pressley Harvin confirmed to me what I reported the other day. He is, in fact, down 35 to 40 pounds from last year. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Steelers rookie TE/FB Connor Heyward is gonna contribute on offense this year I think. He's getting reps with the first, second and third-team offenses depending on personnel.



"Just getting used to playing Y, F, some stuff in the backfield to show my versatility," he said today. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi hasn't taken any live reps yet with the Steelers after offseason foot surgery but he's not on the PUP list. He sounded optimistic this morning: "Hopefully sooner than later. We're taking it slow right now, taking it day by day and making sure my foot is good." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Mitch Trubisky on his smallest target Calvin Austin: "Calvin's fast, man. Anyway we can get the ball in his hands in open space it's gonna be deadly."



And his tallest Zach Gentry: "He's gonna be bigger than pretty much everyone covering him … 50-50 balls are more like 70-30." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

I’m told there were 17,000 free tickets that fans signed up for to attend practice today. That was last night. I’m sure there were even more today. This place is buzzing. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Heath Miller is out at Steelers practice hanging with Ike Taylor pic.twitter.com/1pcAYVOHPg — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Looks like Chase Claypool (shoulder) and Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) out for another Steelers practice today. But appears that Levi Wallace (illness) is back after a one-day absence. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

The Steelers only have one long snapper in camp and both punters are working on their holding. Christian Kuntz is working with Pressley Harvin. Chris Boswell is snapping to Cameron Nizialek. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Kenny Pickett getting first-team reps …



… at holder pic.twitter.com/mqNe6DauMu — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Today’s punt return warm up feat Gunner Olszewski pic.twitter.com/RF68gIjBe0 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Anthony Miller tops out at fielding — and holding on to — five punts before he can’t come down with No. 6 pic.twitter.com/rZod7GC92R — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Mike Tomlin thanking the crowd here at Chuck Noll Field for showing up today. "You are a driving force for us." — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Mike Tomlin is fired up thanking the crowd for being at Latrobe today. More than 17,000 tickets were issued for today’s practice. Doesn’t look like quite that many showed up, but it’s still a large crowd at St. Vincent. pic.twitter.com/ZNw6kX4TUT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

They’re parking cars in the grass next to Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College. Biggest crowd I can remember at a Steelers training camp practice here in a long time. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2022

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses the crowd here at Saint Vincent to thank fans for coming out today and their passion year-round. With a big shoutout to Heath Miller, who’s also in attendance today. pic.twitter.com/0sukWE1J4e — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

A look at the crowd gathered in Latrobe. Probably at least 6,000 here, but tough to really tell pic.twitter.com/2s25udK0oc — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Chase Claypool not practicing today with a shoulder that got dinged up yesterday. But he's not wearing anything on it. Doesn't look like it's serious. Should be another big George Pickens day. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

First sighting of a UNC Mitch Trubisky jersey at Steelers camp pic.twitter.com/jBtfSgfqaH — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Trubisky goes 0-4 in 7 Shots although he completed a pass to Connor Heyward that was stopped short by Edmunds. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 30, 2022

Kenny Pickett gets his first 7 shots rep and puts a perfect fade ball on Tyler Vaughns in the back left corner. But I don’t think Vaughns got his feet down vs. James Pierre. It was entertaining at least. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Mitch Trubisky, meanwhile, went 0/4 for the second day in a row on 7 shots.



Rudolph went 1/2, first throw — on a free play — got tipped LOS and Donovan Stiner made what looked like a diving INT, but ball popped out of his hands and Connor Heyward grabbed it for a TD. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Kevin Dotson starts at left guard today — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Next team period reps for Kenny Pickett were more of the same from the first few days. He was 0 for 4, tried to buy time in the pocket a couple times, throws were off the mark once he did let it go. Got batted down at the line by TD Moultry on last snap. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

TJ Watt bats down a Mitch Trubisky pass and then punts it into the crowd to celebrate. A staffer quickly hustles over to the grandstands and asks for it back as the entire crowd loudly boos. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

The offense is definitely behind the defense at this point in terms of sharpness and it shows. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Mason Rudolph just made an unbelievable 15-yard completion on an out with 2 DTs bearing down. The clear winner of Week 1. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) July 30, 2022

Kenny Pickett fares better with four more third-team reps, completing a few short ones. Also had to corral a low snap and recover, then throw. The line in front of him continues to be a work in progress. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Tyler Vaughns gets a cheer from the crowd after going up and hauling in a pass along the sideline. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Connor Heyward came down a little awkward after a catch, looked like he got tripped up in the open field, but he manages to walk off without help — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Connor Heyward testing out his right ankle on the sideline with trainer John Norwig — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

TJ Watt with a one-handed interception on Trubisky. Was supposed to be a screen. Watt had other ideas. Read it the whole way. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Steelers finishing practice 4 with more 11 on 11 and on the first snap Mitch Trubisky tosses a pick-six to TJ Watt. That man is a menace. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

TJ Watt intercepts Mitch Trubisky on the first play of the last team period on a pass intended for George Pickens. Watt ran it back 20 yards for a TD. Afterward, he threw the ball up in the air and the defense pretended to skeet shoot it, their training camp INT celly — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Mason Rudolph with a nice pass down the middle of the field to Boykin. Seeing more middle of the field throws. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

That will do it for practice today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Steelers practice is over for the week. Connor Heyward didn’t finish but he was having a nice day until he got rolled up a bit during 7-on-7. Didn’t seem serious. pic.twitter.com/TlGKnV5ypN — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Marcus Allen went down with a hamstring injury in practice. He’s being evaluated. Freiermuth and Claypool are day to day with their hamstring and shoulder injuries. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2022

Matt Canada signing autographs and taking selfies after practice. The height of popularity/Q rating for any offensive coordinator anywhere. pic.twitter.com/FMEYNOARdZ — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Mitch Trubisky continues to work, throwing to Anthony Miller and Diontae Johnson a half an hour after practice has ended. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

The only clear TD in 7 Shots came on a free play (ROLB offsides, hit QB) that was intercepted by Tre Norwood and then flipped into air for hungry, hustling Connor Heyward to catch and take into the end zone. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) July 30, 2022

Heath Miller talks with tight end Pat Freiermuth during training camp Saturday at Saint Vincent College. pic.twitter.com/5d5BchAclJ — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) July 30, 2022

Asked Mike Tomlin about this token rep for Kenny Pickett with a huge crowd on hand today: "Reps are gonna come. Not only for him, but for everyone. We're at the very early stages of this. Everyone's gonna get an opportunity to show their capabilities, for sure." https://t.co/naw5Ca8DDs — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Does Tomlin expect Diontae Johnson to do more Monday with pads on, which Tomlin called a "significant component" of camp? "I'm not making any guesses about participation. I deal in reality, who we have working and what transpired today. We'll see what happens as we move forward." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022

Yeah, I think Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown today. Hell of a catch by Tyler Vaughns. And hell of a shot by @mattfreedpghpg too. pic.twitter.com/Xo0MNhk3Hf — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2022