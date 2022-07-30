 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Saturday’s practice

The Steelers are hitting the field at St. Vincent College in Latrobe to prepare for the 2022 season.

By Dave.Schofield Updated
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With just one practice left this week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp before the players get a day off on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice is starting to become a routine.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today, but will not be in full pads until Monday, August 1. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...