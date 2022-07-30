Steelers announce 4 members of the 2022 Hall of Honor class

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the four members of the 2022 class of the Hall of Honor.

The Steelers’ Hall of Honor began in 2017 with the induction of 27 members. Through 2021, the Steelers are up to 45 members who are recognized in the FedEx Great Hall at Acrisure Stadium. With four members in the 2022 class, the total number in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor is now up to 49.

To be selected for the Hall of Honor, players must have been retired for at least three seasons and played for the Steelers a minimum of three seasons. For both players, coaches, and contributors are selected based on noteworthy contributions and achievements with the Steelers.

As for the 2022 inductees, here is a brief description of their time with the Steelers:

Ray Mathews

Drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 1951 NFL draft, Ray Matthews played nine seasons in Pittsburgh. Playing running back for his first five years with the Steelers, Matthews transitioned to receiver in 1956 where he played another four seasons. Matthews was selected to the Pro Bowl in both 1952 and 1955. In his Steelers’ career, Matthews had 300 rushing attempts for 1,057 yards and five rushing touchdowns as well as 230 receptions for 3,918 yards and 34 receiving touchdowns.

Sam Davis

A four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, Sam Davis came to the Steelers in 1967 as an undrafted player. In 13 seasons all with the Steelers, Davis appeared in 168 games with 114 starts on the offensive line.

Heath Miller

Selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Heath Miller played 11 NFL seasons all in Pittsburgh. Appearing in 168 games in the regular season with 167 starts, Miller had 592 receptions for 6,569 yards and 45 touchdowns. Miller still holds the Steelers single-season touchdown record by a tight end with eight in 2012, one of his two seasons of making the Pro Bowl. Miller I was also a member of the Super Bowl championship teams in 2005 and 2008. In the postseason, Miller started all 15 games where he had 49 receptions for 587 yards and four touchdowns.

Myron Cope

It’s difficult to find a Steelers’ fan who doesn’t appreciate the legacy of former Steelers announcer Myron Cope. Responsible for the birth of the terrible towel in 1975 where he encouraged fans to bring yellow dish towels to the game in order to waive them, Cope began on WTAE Radio in 1968. Spending 35 years as a Steelers broadcaster, Myron Cope began his broadcasting with Jack Fleming in 1970 and continued with Bill Hillgrove until 2005.

The 2022 Hall of Honor class will be inducted on November 13 during halftime of the Steelers matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium.

On the half of Behind The Steel Curtain, congratulations to all the members of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Honor class of 2022.

