Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Camp has finally started

It’s Saturday Night Five on BTSC! And yes, this weekend you get me, Steelwoman, subbing in for steel canuck (because he’s out there somewhere on vacation or some such thing). Training camp started on July 26, and we finally have new stuff to talk about.

Here we go....

1. I know we have only had 5 days of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, but who is your stand out player so far?

2. Do you think this will be the starting Offensive line: Dan Moore, Kevin Dodson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Chuks Okorafor? Or do you think Kendrick Green figures in, or someone else?

3. Do you think Larry Ogunjobi beats out Chris Wormley for a starting job?

4. How many of these locations have you experienced in person: Saint Vincent College Steeler Training Camp, Acrisure Stadium (aka Heinz Field), Three Rivers Stadium, PNC Park, PPG Paints Arena (aka Civic Arena), Duquesne Incline, Monongahela Incline, Strip District, Gateway Clipper, Primanti Brothers, Eat n’ Park, Islay’s, The Point, Kennywood Park, taken a photo with Franco (the other Harris) at the Pittsburgh airport, or a photo with the Chief (Art Rooney Sr.) by the riverfront?

5. Obligatory food and drink question....what is your favorite snack? Cheetos, Corn Nuts, Cheese Balls, Twizzlers, Whoppers, Kettle Chips, Fritos, Doritos, or something else?

That’s it for now fans - have at it, be creative, and see you in the comment section!