The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Saturday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

There is always a lot of talk surrounding the Steelers usage of the 7 Shots drill. At this point, fans expect it to be the first team drill of every training camp practice. While the drill ramps up on Monday when pads come on, how players compete is certainly worth noting.

On Saturday, Mitch Trubisky continued to struggle, Mason Rudolph was average, but a new quarterback was allowed to participate in the drill.

That would be one Kenny Pickett.

Mitch Trubisky, meanwhile, went 0/4 for the second day in a row on 7 shots.



Rudolph went 1/2, first throw — on a free play — got tipped LOS and Donovan Stiner made what looked like a diving INT, but ball popped out of his hands and Connor Heyward grabbed it for a TD. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Pickett was given one repetition in the drill, and he made the most of it. He put up a beautiful touch pass to Tyler Vaughn, but whether it was a touchdown or not was disputed.

Kenny Pickett gets his first rep in “seven shots.” Tyler Vaughan was target in the corner of the end zone. Assistant coach Fredo Roberts said TD… Scout Dave Pettet said out of bounds. To be determined until film review later on tonight. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2022

Thanks to Charles Palla, the photo of the pass certainly looks like Vaughn got his elbow, and his hip, down in bounds before landing out of bounds. At least by this still image, it looks as though Pickett’s first red-zone pass in 7 Shots was a touchdown.

Steelers receiver Tyler Vaughn pulls in a Kenny Pickett pass for a touchdown past James Pierre during 7 shots drill at practice in front of a packed house of an estimated 15K of fans at Saint Vincent College. pic.twitter.com/OYbNAmetU1 — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) July 30, 2022

After practice Tomlin was asked about Pickett only getting one rep in the drill, and he reiterated how reps will come. It’s still early in the camp process.

Tomlin on Kenny Pickett getting his first rep of camp in the "seven shots" drill: “Reps are going to come. We’re at the very early stages of this.” Pickett's pass attempt fell incomplete. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2022

Injury Update

As for injuries, Marcus Allen joined the growing list of players on the injured list. Allen, like Pat Freiermuth, was out with a hamstring injury. Chase Claypool was out with the shoulder injury he sustained Friday, and Connor Heyward got his ankle rolled up on during practice, but seemed to be okay.

Marcus Allen went down with a hamstring injury in practice. He’s being evaluated. Freiermuth and Claypool are day to day with their hamstring and shoulder injuries. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2022

Going Skeet Shooting

The Steelers defense has been the better unit thus far in camp, and that can be expected considering the amount of new faces on the offensive side of the ball. Nonetheless, when the defense takes the ball away, they’ve been doing a new celebration. The player who took the ball away throws the ball into the air, and the fellow defenders pretend to shoot the ball out of the air...

TJ Watt intercepts Mitch Trubisky on the first play of the last team period on a pass intended for George Pickens. Watt ran it back 20 yards for a TD. Afterward, he threw the ball up in the air and the defense pretended to skeet shoot it, their training camp INT celly — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

DJ Return Monday?

Diontae Johnson’s hold-in continues, but could he return when pads come on? Mike Tomlin was asked about this after practice and refused to make any predictions.

Mike Tomlin on whether Diontae Johnson will practice once the pads come on Monday: “I’m not making any guesses about participation," he said. "I deal in reality and who we have working and what transpired today. We’ll see what happens as we move forward.” — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 30, 2022

Mason Impressing

The one thing most Steelers fans don’t want to hear is Mason Rudolph potentially winning the quarterback job out of camp. Well, most would suggest he has been the best of the bunch in the early portions of camp. Technically, he should be the best considering his experience within the system, but it is still worth noting how well Rudolph has played thus far.

Mason Rudolph just made an unbelievable 15-yard completion on an out with 2 DTs bearing down. The clear winner of Week 1. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) July 30, 2022

Hall of Honor

The Steelers announced their Hall of Honor inductees for the 2022 class, and one of those was in attendance.

Postcards from Latrobe include a celebration of the latest members of the Hall of Honor. pic.twitter.com/sxu2EpiN56 — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) July 30, 2022

Heath Miller, a part of the 2022 class, was in attendance at Saint Vincent and was hanging out with former teammate Ike Taylor.

Tomlin Gives Thanks

Mike Tomlin gave an empowering speech to the fans at practice Saturday before the team got started with their work. Take a listen to some of what Tomlin said to the nearly 17k in attendance.

Mike Tomlin is fired up thanking the crowd for being at Latrobe today. More than 17,000 tickets were issued for today’s practice. Doesn’t look like quite that many showed up, but it’s still a large crowd at St. Vincent. pic.twitter.com/ZNw6kX4TUT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Slim Press?

Last season the nickname many used for rookie punter Pressley Harvin III was “Big Press”. Not only is Harvin a big guy, but he can also move a lot of weight in the weight room. Nonetheless, heading into Year 2 Harvin has dropped weight. How much weight? According to Dale Lolley, who asked Harvin, the punter is down 35-40 pounds from last year. Is the new nickname “Slim Press”?

Pressley Harvin confirmed to me what I reported the other day. He is, in fact, down 35 to 40 pounds from last year. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 30, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Coach Tomlin talks about the crowd for #BackTogetherSaturday, provides an injury update, talks about the day's practice and more. pic.twitter.com/XXC2c5b4tR — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 30, 2022

Video

Today’s punt return warm up feat Gunner Olszewski pic.twitter.com/RF68gIjBe0 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Anthony Miller tops out at fielding — and holding on to — five punts before he can’t come down with No. 6 pic.twitter.com/rZod7GC92R — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2022

Photos

Great picture by ⁦@mattfreedpghpg⁩ #Steelers WR Anthony Miller having a ball or 6 !! pic.twitter.com/HGdL6hnWHD — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 30, 2022

The number of guys signing today was unreal and guys were out there well over an hour after practice ended. pic.twitter.com/wJyHjmtlJq — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) July 30, 2022