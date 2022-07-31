 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Latrobe-alicious edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers having reported to training camp. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/24

Brought to you by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, another incarnation of the XFL. With Hines Ward coaching San Antonio and Rod Woodson leading Las Vegas, I’ll pay attention for the first two weeks and then lose interest. But former Steelers involvement provide two more weeks of interest than usual.

Monday 7/25

The revolving door of Trey Edmunds with the Steelers continues. Don’t be surprised to see him back again.

Tuesday 7/26

This is an A+ signing just because it fills a need. No risk, all reward. The Steelers haven’t had a third-down back in a while and McNichols was successful in Music City behind another big-bodied No. 22 Crimson Tide alum.

Training Camp has begun as players arrive at St. Vincent College. Najee Harris is already in midseason form with the media and his charm.

Minkah fell off a bike and Tyson has a sore knee for rehabbing his ankle. Not ideal news for the defense. Let’s just hope it’s not a long absence.

Wednesday 7/27

If you don’t know anything about these guys that came way before most of us, look them up. Well deserved honor and here’s hoping both get enshrined in Canton.

Thursday 7/28

Diontae Johnson’s hold-in will last longer because of this signing. But with rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III shining in camp, DJ18 may want to reconsider.

Friday 7/29

The offense can’t afford to take a hit like this. Let’s hope this is temporary.

First signing McNichols and now a workout with Howard among others, Omar Khan is serious about putting the best running back stable on the field.

Saturday 7/30

Posthumous honors for three Steelers greats and one recent legend. Great class.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...