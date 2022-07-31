A look back at the Steelers week that was: Latrobe-alicious edition

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers having reported to training camp. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 7/24

Brought to you by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, another incarnation of the XFL. With Hines Ward coaching San Antonio and Rod Woodson leading Las Vegas, I’ll pay attention for the first two weeks and then lose interest. But former Steelers involvement provide two more weeks of interest than usual.

Monday 7/25

Steelers are releasing RB/FB Trey Edmunds today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

The revolving door of Trey Edmunds with the Steelers continues. Don’t be surprised to see him back again.

Tuesday 7/26

We have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract.



To make room on the 90-man roster, we released RB Trey Edmunds. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/LcuyJOvtl6 pic.twitter.com/oRfwzO2efY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 26, 2022

This is an A+ signing just because it fills a need. No risk, all reward. The Steelers haven’t had a third-down back in a while and McNichols was successful in Music City behind another big-bodied No. 22 Crimson Tide alum.

Najee Harris has arrived (& he’s got jokes) pic.twitter.com/Rnt7lhDMYc — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) July 26, 2022

Training Camp has begun as players arrive at St. Vincent College. Najee Harris is already in midseason form with the media and his charm.

We have placed DE Tyson Alualu on the Active/PUP List and S Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Active/NFI List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 26, 2022

Minkah fell off a bike and Tyson has a sore knee for rehabbing his ankle. Not ideal news for the defense. Let’s just hope it’s not a long absence.

Wednesday 7/27

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are finalists for the @ProFootballHOF Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023.



: https://t.co/DfojOv0iOm pic.twitter.com/T8g5F4QU6o — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 27, 2022

If you don’t know anything about these guys that came way before most of us, look them up. Well deserved honor and here’s hoping both get enshrined in Canton.

Thursday 7/28

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Diontae Johnson’s hold-in will last longer because of this signing. But with rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III shining in camp, DJ18 may want to reconsider.

Friday 7/29

Mike Tomlin said Pat Freiermuth has a hamstring injury. Chase Claypool is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. Levi Wallace is I’ll and missed practiced. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) July 29, 2022

The offense can’t afford to take a hit like this. Let’s hope this is temporary.

Steelers worked out Jordan Howard, Josh Adams, Mike Pansluck, Hauti Pututau — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2022

First signing McNichols and now a workout with Howard among others, Omar Khan is serious about putting the best running back stable on the field.

Saturday 7/30

Introducing the Hall of Honor Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/7DnJ0oeN8X — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 30, 2022

Posthumous honors for three Steelers greats and one recent legend. Great class.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.