Scenario: The Steelers offensive line will once again be represented at the Pro Bowl

Why it will happen: The 2021 NFL season was only the second time in the last 12 years where the Steelers did not have an offensive lineman who was selected to the Pro Bowl. The only other year was 2013 as Maurkice Pouncey missed the season due to injury. Although history means very little moving forward, it does go to show that, since the Steelers are known for having offensive linemen as selections, it is easier for them to get noticed. With the Steelers making improvements via free agency, the offensive line should be improved across the board. If the line is improved, it’s much easier for a player, such as a James Daniels, to get noticed around the league. Add in the fact the Steelers offensive line is a group who is expected to have players ascending in their NFL career, they could easily show the ability to gain a selection whether it be an original choice or a replacement.

Why it won’t happen: The Steelers offensive line has not been good the last couple seasons. When it comes to the Pro Bowl, it’s mainly name recognition that will stand out as much as anything unless a player is head and shoulders above everyone else. Even if one of the Steelers offensive lineman emerges as a great player this season, it may take another year before they would be selected and their name to gain more traction. But this could be putting the cart before the horse as the first thing any of the linemen have to do for the Steelers is to have quality, consistent play.

Prediction: I am once again going to have to disagree with the scenario. Despite it being the Steelers going two consecutive years without an offensive lineman making the Pro Bowl since 2008 and 2009, the squad simply wasn’t good enough last season for anyone to gain traction. Believe it or not, most of the offensive lineman who will be selected for the Pro Bowl would probably be getting the votes right now based on reputation regardless of how well they played. It’s just not a flashy position built on stats. Although I think James Daniels has the potential to be a player who could be Pro Bowl caliber, I do not want to set those expectations on him in his very first season. If I expect him to be that great and he ends up being a quality lineman that isn’t selected to the Pro Bowl, I don’t want to be disappointed. But if James Daniels plays well enough to get his name into the mix, that’s just an unexpected bonus.

