Is 2022 a make-or-break year for Anthony McFarland?

Arthur Maulet

Position: Cornerback

Age: 28

Year: 6

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 190

Drafted: UDFA 2017 (New Orleans Saints)

College: Memphis

Roster Outlook: Likely

Analysis:

Signing a two-year deal to stay with the Steelers this past offseason, Arthur Maulet brings something slightly different to the slot cornerback positions than what the Steelers can get from other players in the cornerback room. Logging 379 defensive snaps in 2021, Maulet played all but a handfull of snaps either in the slot position or in the box last season. The biggest question with his roster status comes down to how many cornerbacks the Steelers keep, and do they see his ability to only line up in the slot and not play on the outside as something worthy of a roster position. It is likely the Steelers do, therefore it is likely Maulet is on the Steelers 53-man roster again in 2022.

Anthony McFarland Jr.

Position: Running back

Age: 23

Year: 3

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 193

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 124, 2020

College: Maryland

Roster Outlook: Likely

Analysis:

It was a disappointing season for Anthony McFarland Jr. in 2022. After missing the first six games of the year due to a knee injury, McFarland returned following the Steelers bye only to appear in two games on the season. On the year, McFarland had three rushing attempts for 3 yards and one reception for 11 yards. McFarland saw more action as a kick returner in 2021 as he had three returns for 73 yards. The big question is if McFarland can return with better quality play in 2022 after being nearly a year removed from his knee injury. As of now, he is likely to make the roster based on default, but a poor preseason, or the emergence of one of the young, undrafted players could have McFarland out of the job. This is also assuming the Steelers don’t add another player to this position group prior to the start of the 2022 season. With all this considered, Anthony McFarland Jr. has a very important preseason ahead of him in 2022.

